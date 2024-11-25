India captain Jasprit Bumrah, second right, celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing Travis Head during day four of the first Test in Perth. EPA
India captain Jasprit Bumrah, second right, celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing Travis Head during day four of the first Test in Perth. EPA

Sport

Cricket

Jasprit Bumrah leads the way as India thrash Australia by 295 runs in Perth Test

Visitors dismiss world champions for 238 to take lead in five-match series

The National

November 25, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today