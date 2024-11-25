Jasprit Bumrah leads the way as India thrash Australia by 295 runs in Perth Test

Jasprit Bumrah led another sensational bowling effort as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/india-cricket/" target="_blank">India </a>completed a comprehensive 295-run win over Australia in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/24/india-on-top-as-late-bumrah-wickets-follow-centuries-for-jaiswal-and-kohli/" target="_blank">first Test in Perth </a>on Monday. The result was a foregone conclusion on Sunday itself after the visitors had set an improbable target of 534 on a pitch with variable bounce. The task became impossible after Australia were reduced to 12-3 by stumps on day three. Only formalities remained on Monday and India's fast bowlers, led by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/22/australia-v-india-fast-bowlers-dominate-as-jasprit-bumrah-stuns-hosts-in-perth-test/" target="_blank">stand-in captain Bumrah </a>(3-42) and Mohammed Siraj (3-51), got the job done with relative ease as the Aussies were dismissed for 238. Australia resumed the day hoping to delay the inevitable with Usman Khawaja on three and Steve Smith yet to score. Khawaja added just one when he mistimed a pull shot off Siraj and got a big top edge. He was caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who had earlier became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League during the player auction which was held in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Travis Head survived a few close shouts before racing to his 17th Test half-century. At the other end, Smith was beginning to find his feet but was still being regularly pinned at the crease, raising questions about the solidity of his footwork. The 62-run partnership was ended by Siraj with Pant taking a sharp catch off Smith for 17. Head then teamed up with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in an 82-run stand to temporarily raise hopes before Bumrah again worked his magic. Seemingly set for a century, Head edged a rising delivery behind to Pant for 89 as Bumrah landed the biggest blow of the innings. The Indian captain had earlier trapped Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labushagne lbw late on Sunday to set India on their way to victory. Marsh kept the scoreboard ticking over with Alex Carey but fell after dragging a wide Nitish Kumar Reddy delivery on to his stumps. Harshit Rana took the last wicket to fall, deceiving Carey with a slower ball that crashed into his stumps. Bumrah finished with eight wickets in the Test and was named player of the match. It was a stunning turnaround for India, who arrived in Australia on the back of a humiliating <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/03/india-sink-to-new-low-after-3-0-test-series-defeat-to-new-zealand/" target="_blank">3-0 home series defeat </a>to New Zealand. India now head to the second day-night Test in Adelaide next week with a psychological edge, buoyed by the return of regular skipper Rohit Sharma and possibly middle-order batsman Shubman Gill. The victory was only India's second in Perth and first since their triumph at the old WACA Ground in 2008. Under Bumrah's captaincy, they utterly dominated the Test and ODI world champions. Out for a dismal 104 in reply to India's first-innings 150, the hosts' bowling attack then had no reply to a brilliant 161 from young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and an unbeaten 100 from superstar Virat Kohli as the tourists made 487-6 in the second innings. Captain Bumrah lauded the team for their fighting spirit after being bowled out for 150 in the first innings. "Very happy. We were put under pressure in the first innings, but the way we responded was great," Bumrah said after the match. "We were really well prepared. I told everyone to keep faith in your ability." Australia have not beaten India in a Test series since 2015 and now face an uphill task.