India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in Perth. AFP
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne in Perth. AFP

Sport

Cricket

India on top as late Bumrah wickets follow centuries for Jaiswal and Kohli

Tourists closing in on victory in first Test in Perth

AFP

November 24, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today