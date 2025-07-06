Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits 10 sixes to seal U19 ODI series win for India against England

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced one of the most devastating knocks in age group cricket as his century helped secure series victory for his U19 team on the tour of England.

Suryavanshi, 14, hit his first century in an Under-19 ODI, smashing 143 off 78 balls against England in Worcester in the fourth match of the five-game series to hand India an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Suryavanshi has been in sensational form in 2025, taking the Indian Premier League by storm earlier in the year by smashing a century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

Suryavanshi had become the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket when he hit a 35-ball hundred in April, the second-fastest century in the tournament's history.

The left-handed opener was expected to dominate during the U19 tour of England against bowlers who had far less experience than the ones he crushed during the IPL.

During the ODI series, Suryavanshi had scores of 48, 45 and 86 in the first three matches. In the fourth match, he turned on the afterburners, needing only 52 balls to get to three figures.

The opener hit 10 sixes and 13 fours as he shared a 219-run partnership with Vihaan Malhotra (129) for the second wicket.

The twin tons helped India post a massive score of 363-9 in their 50 overs.

In reply, England's U19 side put up a brave fight, maintaining a high tempo but losing wickets regularly to be bowled out for 308 in 45.3 overs, falling short by 55 runs.

For England, Rocky Flintoff - son of England great Andrew Flintoff - scored a superb century to keep up the fight.

Flintoff, 17, hit 107 from 91 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes to keep his team within striking distance.

He was the ninth wicket to fall, lbw to all-rounder RS Ambrish.

Flintoff had earlier hit a fifty in the opening match of the series.

How%20I%20connect%20with%20my%20kids%20when%20working%20or%20travelling %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3ELittle%20notes%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMy%20girls%20often%20find%20a%20letter%20from%20me%2C%20with%20a%20joke%2C%20task%20or%20some%20instructions%20for%20the%20afternoon%2C%20and%20saying%20what%20I%E2%80%99m%20excited%20for%20when%20I%20get%20home.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPhone%20call%20check-in%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMy%20kids%20know%20that%20at%203.30pm%20I%E2%80%99ll%20be%20free%20for%20a%20quick%20chat.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHighs%20and%20lows%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInstead%20of%20a%20%E2%80%9Chow%20was%20your%20day%3F%E2%80%9D%2C%20at%20dinner%20or%20at%20bathtime%20we%20share%20three%20highlights%3B%20one%20thing%20that%20didn%E2%80%99t%20go%20so%20well%3B%20and%20something%20we%E2%80%99re%20looking%20forward%20to.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%20start%2C%20you%20next%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIn%20the%20morning%2C%20I%20often%20start%20a%20little%20Lego%20project%20or%20drawing%2C%20and%20ask%20them%20to%20work%20on%20it%20while%20I%E2%80%99m%20gone%2C%20then%20we%E2%80%99ll%20finish%20it%20together.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBedtime%20connection%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWake%20up%20and%20sleep%20time%20are%20important%20moments.%20A%20snuggle%2C%20some%20proud%20words%2C%20listening%2C%20a%20story.%20I%20can%E2%80%99t%20be%20there%20every%20night%2C%20but%20I%20can%20start%20the%20day%20with%20them.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUndivided%20attention%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPutting%20the%20phone%20away%20when%20I%20get%20home%20often%20means%20sitting%20in%20the%20car%20to%20send%20a%20last%20email%2C%20but%20leaving%20it%20out%20of%20sight%20between%20home%20time%20and%20bedtime%20means%20you%20can%20connect%20properly.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDemystify%2C%20don%E2%80%99t%20demonise%20your%20job%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelp%20them%20understand%20what%20you%20do%2C%20where%20and%20why.%20Show%20them%20your%20workplace%20if%20you%20can%2C%20then%20it%E2%80%99s%20not%20so%20abstract%20when%20you%E2%80%99re%20away%20-%20they%E2%80%99ll%20picture%20you%20there.%20Invite%20them%20into%20your%20%E2%80%9Cother%E2%80%9D%20world%20so%20they%20know%20more%20about%20the%20different%20roles%20you%20have.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

FA CUP FINAL Chelsea 1

Hazard (22' pen) Manchester United 0 Man of the match: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Australia tour of Pakistan March 4-8: First Test, Rawalpindi March 12-16: Second Test, Karachi March 21-25: Third Test, Lahore March 29: First ODI, Rawalpindi March 31: Second ODI, Rawalpindi April 2: Third ODI, Rawalpindi April 5: T20I, Rawalpindi