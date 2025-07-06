India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after completing his century against England in an U19 ODI match in Worcester. Reuters
Sport

Cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hits 10 sixes to seal U19 ODI series win for India against England

England great Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky hits valiant century

The National

July 06, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi produced one of the most devastating knocks in age group cricket as his century helped secure series victory for his U19 team on the tour of England.

Suryavanshi, 14, hit his first century in an Under-19 ODI, smashing 143 off 78 balls against England in Worcester in the fourth match of the five-game series to hand India an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Suryavanshi has been in sensational form in 2025, taking the Indian Premier League by storm earlier in the year by smashing a century for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

Suryavanshi had become the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket when he hit a 35-ball hundred in April, the second-fastest century in the tournament's history.

The left-handed opener was expected to dominate during the U19 tour of England against bowlers who had far less experience than the ones he crushed during the IPL.

During the ODI series, Suryavanshi had scores of 48, 45 and 86 in the first three matches. In the fourth match, he turned on the afterburners, needing only 52 balls to get to three figures.

The opener hit 10 sixes and 13 fours as he shared a 219-run partnership with Vihaan Malhotra (129) for the second wicket.

The twin tons helped India post a massive score of 363-9 in their 50 overs.

In reply, England's U19 side put up a brave fight, maintaining a high tempo but losing wickets regularly to be bowled out for 308 in 45.3 overs, falling short by 55 runs.

For England, Rocky Flintoff - son of England great Andrew Flintoff - scored a superb century to keep up the fight.

Flintoff, 17, hit 107 from 91 balls with the help of seven fours and four sixes to keep his team within striking distance.

He was the ninth wicket to fall, lbw to all-rounder RS Ambrish.

Flintoff had earlier hit a fifty in the opening match of the series.

Updated: July 06, 2025, 6:16 AM
India CricketEngland Cricket
