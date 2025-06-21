Ollie Pope leads England's fightback in Leeds Test as India collapse after Rishabh Pant ton

England fought back brilliantly on the second day of the first Test against India at Leeds, restricting the visitors to under 500 and then chipping away at the runs with minimal damage on Saturday.

India looked set to bat England out of the contest with three top order centurions. But a late collapse saw the tourists go from 430-3 to 471 all out.

Ollie Pope then led a commanding reply with a superb unbeaten 100. He received able support from opener Ben Duckett (62) as the home team reached 209-3 by stumps, trailing by 262.

It was a dramatic change in proceedings. Earlier in the day, Rishabh Pant became the third India batter in the innings to make a hundred before England hit back with the ball at Headingley.

India were cruising towards a score in excess of 500 but a collapse either side of lunch saw the tourists lose their last seven wickets for just 41 runs inside 12 overs despite Pant's dynamic 134.

Stokes led England's attack with an economical 4-66 in 20 overs, while fast bowler Josh Tongue wrapped up the innings on his way to 4-86.

India resumed on their overnight 359-3 after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and captain Shubman Gill (147) had already reached three figures.

Pant, 65 not out overnight, went to a hundred in spectacular style.

He charged down the pitch to Shoaib Bashir before hoisting the off-spinner high over deep midwicket for six despite one hand coming off the bat.

Pant's seventh hundred in 44 Tests, and fourth against England, came off 146 balls including 10 fours and four sixes in a typically aggressive innings.

Just when England were losing hope, Gill's mistimed pick-up shot off Bashir flew straight to Brydon Carse at deep square leg as the skipper fell for 147, having faced 227 balls including 19 fours and one six.

Gill's exit ended a partnership of 209 in 49 overs with Pant that had taken India to 430-4 and opened the door for a flurry of wickets.

England's batters then survived a tricky period with the new ball against Jasprit Bumrah (3-48) to take control of the match.

After opener Zac Crawley was dismissed by Bumrah in the first over, Duckett and Pope counter attacked, with very little error.

Duckett survived an lbw review on one and was dropped on 15 by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.

The batters found the going a lot easier once Bumrah's spell was done.

Duckett reached his 19th Test fifty with his eighth boundary, swept behind square.

After Bumrah removed the left-hander, Pope took over. He scored at a brisk pace, reaching three figures from just 125 balls with the help of 13 fours.

He negotiated Bumrah expertly before milking the rest of the attack that was largely ineffective.

While England looked largely in control with the bat, India were poor in the field. They dropped three chances, fumbled the ball while fielding and even saw Bumrah take the wicket of new batter Harry Brook off a no-ball in the final over of the day.

