England's Brydon Carse, second right, is congratulated by teammates after picking up six wickets in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. AFP
Ben Stokes lauds 'three-in-one' Brydon Carse after England win Christchurch Test

Fast bowler picks up 10 wickets in opening match to help secure eight-wicket victory over New Zealand

The National

December 01, 2024

