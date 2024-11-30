Pakistan fast bowler Abdul Subhan celebrates the wicket of India opener Ayush Mhatre during their U19 Asia Cup match in Dubai on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Photo: CREIMAS for Asian Cricket Council
Pakistan fast bowler Abdul Subhan celebrates the wicket of India opener Ayush Mhatre during their U19 Asia Cup match in Dubai on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Photo: CREIMAS for Asian Cricket Council

Sport

Cricket

IPL recruits struggle as Pakistan defeat India in U19 Asia Cup in Dubai

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and rest of Indian batsmen fall short after Shahzaib Khan hits blistering 159 for team in green

Ajit Vijaykumar

November 30, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today