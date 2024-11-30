IPL recruits struggle as Pakistan defeat India in U19 Asia Cup in Dubai

With the focus of the cricket world on high profile and critical Test clashes, one can understand the lack of buzz around an Under-19 tournament being held in the UAE. But on a balmy Saturday in Dubai, the next generation of India and Pakistan cricketers fought it out during their opening match of the U19 Asia Cup. And the best part of it was that it was a 50-over match – a true test for batsmen and bowlers. An <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/06/09/india-clinch-six-run-win-over-pakistan-in-t20-world-cup-as-bowlers-shine-in-new-york/" target="_blank">India v Pakistan contest </a>in itself is more than enough to warrant attention, although the match was not being livestreamed on YouTube as is generally the case with many Asian Cricket Council games. There was another sub-plot in play. Not only were cricket fans given a glimpse of the next generation of players, a couple of franchises in the Indian Premier League were also getting to see their recruits perform at the higher levels of cricket. The match was the first one since teenage batsman <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/26/ipl-2025-auction-likely-return-of-virat-kohli-as-captain-a-13-year-old-recruit-and-other-talking-points/" target="_blank">Vaibhav Suryavanshi </a>had become the youngest cricketer to get picked up in an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/11/08/why-is-saudi-arabia-hosting-ipl-2025-player-auction/" target="_blank">IPL player auction</a>. Earlier this week, the 13-year-old left-handed batsman was snapped up Rajasthan Royals after a brief bidding battle for $130,000. It was an incredible amount of money for a youngster, who has been fast-tracked into the higher levels of the game, having already made his first-class debut. However, it was not the performance Suryavanshi would have hoped for in his first match since the auction, as he struggled with the bat in what was a forgettable day for the Indian team at the Dubai International Stadium. Opening batsman Suryavanshi had a hard time against the new ball and was caught behind for a nine-ball one. That set the tone for the day as India’s batsmen struggled against Pakistan’s pacers, losing the match by 43 runs. The Pakistan innings was powered by a sensational 159 off 147 balls by opener Shahzaib Khan, who added 160 for the opening wicket with Usman Khan (60). Shahzaib’s innings was special as he scored well over half his team’s runs, with the help of just five fours and an incredible 10 sixes. The game was pretty much decided there as it was a far from flat pitch, with seamers beating the bat throughout the day. Fast bowler Samarth Nagaraj (3-45) was the most impressive Indian bowler, beating batsmen for pace and movement and troubling Shahzaib even after he had crossed 150. However, the rest of the bowling lacked the bite or discipline to contain the scoring. A lot was expected from young leg-spinner Mohamed Enaan, who impressed against the Aussies recently in red-ball matches but he was hit for 34 runs in two overs. India had to cover his overs by non-regular bowlers and that allowed Pakistan to rotate the strike for as long as they wanted. A total of 281-7 was well above par on a tacky surface. The young Indians found that out the hard way as Pakistan’s new ball bowlers not only beat the bat regularly but also got the edges. Suryavanshi never looked comfortable and edged one behind off the bowling of Ali Raza, as India lost two wickets early. Andre Siddarth, another IPL recruit who was bought at base price by Chennai Super Kings, tried to put some impetus in the innings but fell to another impressive seamer – Faham Ul Haq, the son of Pakistan great Misbah Ul Haq. Faham bowled with commendable control, breaking a dangerous looking partnership between Nikhil Kumar (67) and Kiran Chormale (20), clean bowling the latter to all but end the contest at 135-5. Nikhil was looking good and had started to hit the boundary ropes regularly before being stumped off a wide one. India’s innings derailed from there and was wrapped up for 238 in 47.1 overs. Fast bowlers Raza (3-36) and Abdul Subhan (2-46) made the most of their height and pace to complete a big win.