Anderson-Tendulkar trophy or Pataudi trophy - what are England and India competing for?

The five-match series between England and India that begins in Leeds on Friday will mark the beginning of a new era.

The series is the start of a new Test cycle and a fresh journey for India under the captaincy of Shubman Gill following the sudden retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format.

England will also be hoping to make a mark in the new Test campaign, having finished the previous in fifth position despite a mid-course correction.

This will be a series without some very big names; apart from Kohli and Rohit, pace greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad have also retired. So has India spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin.

There is one more big change – the name of the trophy for which the two teams will be competing.

The Anderson-Tendulkar trophy

The England Cricket Board have unveiled the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy – a new silverware to be given to the winners of the England v India Test series.

The move was done to honour the legacy of two of the greatest cricketers the world had seen – the all-time leading Test wicket-taker among seamers – Anderson – and all-time highest Test run-scorer – Sachin Tendulkar.

Anderson said it was a huge honour to have such an important piece of silverware named after him.

“It's a huge honour,” Anderson told ESPNcricinfo. “I still can't quite believe it. Sachin is someone I looked up to when I was growing up.

“I remember watching him, an absolute legend of the game, and I played against him a lot as well. So to have this trophy is a huge honour for me, and I couldn't be more proud.”

There is a bit more to it. The series was earlier called the Pataudi trophy – a name coined in 2007 for all Test series between the two nations played in England. The decision was made to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's first Test.

That name was originally given in honour of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, who is the only cricketer to have represented both India and England in Tests.

His son Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, also known as Tiger Pataudi, captained India with great distinction and represented the country from 1961 to 1975, having also played in England at lower levels.

The Pataudis have a deep connection with cricket and the royal families of both countries, which made it an apt name for the series trophy.

However, of late, bilateral Test series have started to be named after top players of each nation; Australia and India compete for the Border-Gavaskar trophy, New Zealand and England face off for the Crowe-Thorpe trophy, and the Aussies and Sri Lanka play for the Warne-Muralitharan trophy.

Similarly, you have the Benaud-Qadir trophy (for Australia v Pakistan) and the Botham-Richards trophy (England v West Indies).

The England board also decided to join the growing trend. The new trophy name was set to be unveiled during the recent World Test Championship at Lord's, but was postponed following the Air India crash in Ahmedabad that resulted in the loss of Indian and British lives.

Is it the end of the Pataudi trophy?

The Indian cricket board is looking to keep the Pataudi name alive. According to reports, the Indian cricket board and Tendulkar wanted Pataudi's name associated with the series in some capacity, as a memento to the winning captain or for the player of the series.

There is another twist in the naming tale here. India's home series against England has a different trophy – one which only the most ardent cricket fans know of.

India's home Test series against England is played for the Anthony de Mello trophy – named after one of the founding members of the Indian cricket board and an influential figure of the game in the country.

So, it is one bilateral series with three different names.

How being social media savvy can improve your well being Next time when procastinating online remember that you can save thousands on paying for a personal trainer and a gym membership simply by watching YouTube videos and keeping up with the latest health tips and trends. As social media apps are becoming more and more consumed by health experts and nutritionists who are using it to awareness and encourage patients to engage in physical activity. Elizabeth Watson, a personal trainer from Stay Fit gym in Abu Dhabi suggests that “individuals can use social media as a means of keeping fit, there are a lot of great exercises you can do and train from experts at home just by watching videos on YouTube”. Norlyn Torrena, a clinical nutritionist from Burjeel Hospital advises her clients to be more technologically active “most of my clients are so engaged with their phones that I advise them to download applications that offer health related services”. Torrena said that “most people believe that dieting and keeping fit is boring”. However, by using social media apps keeping fit means that people are “modern and are kept up to date with the latest heath tips and trends”. “It can be a guide to a healthy lifestyle and exercise if used in the correct way, so I really encourage my clients to download health applications” said Mrs Torrena. People can also connect with each other and exchange “tips and notes, it’s extremely healthy and fun”.

Profile Box Company/date started: 2015 Founder/CEO: Mohammed Toraif Based: Manama, Bahrain Sector: Sales, Technology, Conservation Size: (employees/revenue) 4/ 5,000 downloads Stage: 1 ($100,000) Investors: Two first-round investors including, 500 Startups, Fawaz Al Gosaibi Holding (Saudi Arabia)

ENGLAND TEAM England (15-1)

George Furbank; Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell (capt), Elliot Daly; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes; Charlie Ewels, Maro Itoje; Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler

Replacements: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Will Stuart, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Ollie Devoto, Jonathan Joseph

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Airev Started: September 2023 Founder: Muhammad Khalid Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Generative AI Initial investment: Undisclosed Investment stage: Series A Investors: Core42 Current number of staff: 47

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

Book%20Details %3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EThree%20Centuries%20of%20Travel%20Writing%20by%20Muslim%20Women%3C%2Fem%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EEditors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiobhan%20Lambert-Hurley%2C%20Daniel%20Majchrowicz%2C%20Sunil%20Sharma%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIndiana%20University%20Press%3B%20532%20pages%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Know your cyber adversaries Cryptojacking: Compromises a device or network to mine cryptocurrencies without an organisation's knowledge. Distributed denial-of-service: Floods systems, servers or networks with information, effectively blocking them. Man-in-the-middle attack: Intercepts two-way communication to obtain information, spy on participants or alter the outcome. Malware: Installs itself in a network when a user clicks on a compromised link or email attachment. Phishing: Aims to secure personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers. Ransomware: Encrypts user data, denying access and demands a payment to decrypt it. Spyware: Collects information without the user's knowledge, which is then passed on to bad actors. Trojans: Create a backdoor into systems, which becomes a point of entry for an attack. Viruses: Infect applications in a system and replicate themselves as they go, just like their biological counterparts. Worms: Send copies of themselves to other users or contacts. They don't attack the system, but they overload it. Zero-day exploit: Exploits a vulnerability in software before a fix is found.

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Starring: Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Jenny Ortega Director: Tim Burton Rating: 3/5

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Match info Manchester United 4

(Pogba 5', 33', Rashford 45', Lukaku 72') Bournemouth 1

(Ake 45 2') Red card: Eric Bailly (Manchester United)

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

The biog Name: Younis Al Balooshi Nationality: Emirati Education: Doctorate degree in forensic medicine at the University of Bonn Hobbies: Drawing and reading books about graphic design

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 480hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 570Nm from 2,300-5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 10.4L/100km Price: from Dh547,600 On sale: now

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Racecard 6pm: Mina Hamriya – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 6.35pm: Al Wasl Stakes – Conditions (TB) $60,000 (Turf) 1,200m 7.10pm: UAE Oaks – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,900m 7.45pm: Blue Point Sprint – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,000m 8.20pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (T) 2,810m 8.55pm: Mina Rashid – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (T) 1,600m

Feeding the thousands for iftar Six industrial scale vats of 500litres each are used to cook the kanji or broth Each vat contains kanji or porridge to feed 1,000 people The rice porridge is poured into a 500ml plastic box 350 plastic tubs are placed in one container trolley Each aluminium container trolley weighing 300kg is unloaded by a small crane fitted on a truck

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

How%20to%20avoid%20getting%20scammed %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENever%20click%20on%20links%20provided%20via%20app%20or%20SMS%2C%20even%20if%20they%20seem%20to%20come%20from%20authorised%20senders%20at%20first%20glance%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAlways%20double-check%20the%20authenticity%20of%20websites%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EEnable%20Two-Factor%20Authentication%20(2FA)%20for%20all%20your%20working%20and%20personal%20services%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EOnly%20use%20official%20links%20published%20by%20the%20respective%20entity%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDouble-check%20the%20web%20addresses%20to%20reduce%20exposure%20to%20fake%20sites%20created%20with%20domain%20names%20containing%20spelling%20errors%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A