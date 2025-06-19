Top order conundrum and battle of veteran Test pacers in focus as England take on India

India begin their new Test cycle against England at Leeds on Friday in the first of what promises to be a defining five-match series.

Despite India's largely poor record in England in Tests, there are no favourites this time as both sides are in the midst of a rebuilding phase, having recently let go of some of the biggest names in cricket.

India enter the series without star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, both of whom retired from the Test format recently. England, too, are looking to settle on a bowling attack that can carry the workload of retired pace greats James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Both England and India are looking to make things work at the top end of the batting order.

The hosts have decided to continue with vice-captain Ollie Pope at the number three position for the first Test.

Pope was under pressure to retain his spot with talented left-handed batter Jacob Bethell said to be in the race for a spot in the playing XI.

Pope has been part of the leadership group, but his form has deserted him of late, especially when facing India and Australia, against whom his average falls dramatically to less than 25.

Ollie Pope, left, and Jacob Bethell were both eyeing the England number three spot. Getty Images

However, he redeemed himself by scoring 171 against Zimbabwe last month.

Bethell, on the other hand, has made telling contributions in all formats and at all levels. It seems only a matter of time before the 21 year old forces his way into the team.

India too are being forced to pick and choose. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant revealed new Test captain Shubman Gill will drop down one spot in the order to take Virat Kohli's old position at number four, while the keeper himself bats at number five.

That means India are looking for a new number three batter, who can come in after KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

For now, it seems to be a toss-up between young left-handed batter Sai Sudharsan and the returning Karun Nair.

The challenge is going to be immense as the number three position in English conditions is one of the most demanding with regards to technique. And by the looks of it, India will go with a player who has very little experience of it.

In the bowling department, there are veterans on both sides who know exactly what is needed of them.

Chris Woakes routinely flies under the radar but in English conditions, he is at par with the best in the world. He is closing in on 200 wickets and also 2,000 runs in Tests. Plus, he is devastating at home - 137 wickets in 34 Tests at an average of 21.

Woakes returns to the playing XI after proving his fitness following an ankle injury that kept him out of much of the early part of the season.

At 36 years of age and given his recent fitness issues, Woakes is unlikely to be pushed for the entire series. Which means he will have to be on the mark straightaway.

Much like Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian fast bowler is one of the best quicks of this century but he too has battled with injuries.

Bumrah hurt his back during the five-Test series in Australia, where series dynamics did not allow the pace spearhead to be given adequate breaks.

This time, the right-arm quick is certain to play no more than three Tests, with his recovery given priority over the series result.

How Bumrah and Woakes hold up for the matches they are involved in will have a huge bearing on the series as their respective support cast lack the experience or reliability needed over a five-match series.

The other factor that must be taken into consideration is the pitch and conditions. The opening Test is taking place Headingley earlier than usual in the English summer. There has been no rain in the leadup to the match, with ground staff trying their best to ensure the surface does not dry up too soon.

England will want to play the series on true surfaces where their batters can flourish as they no longer have the luxury of Anderson and Broad who would easily roll teams over in helpful conditions, and that too for fewer runs than the opposition.

