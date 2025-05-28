IPL 2025: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Digvesh Rathi and other standout uncapped players

The league phase of the Indian Premier League has finally finished after the two-month long T20 carnival pushed beyond its original schedule due to a sudden conflict between India and Pakistan.
Punjab, Gujarat, Bengaluru and Mumbai will now shift their focus to the play-offs that begin on Thursday. With the so much to unpack, we take a look at the best uncapped players of the season.
Stats go up until the final league phase match between Lucknow and Bengaluru on Tuesday.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals)
Matches: 7, Runs: 252, Avg: 36, SR: 206.5, 100s: 1, 50s: 1
The most sensational talent, arguably, in the history of the IPL. The 14-year-old (yes, just 14) was introduced at the halfway mark and turned into the biggest draw of the league. Opening the batting for Rajasthan, Suryavanshi showed why he has been fast-tracked to the top. A century, fifty and 252 runs from seven games at a strike rate of over 200 was beyond the imagination of even the most hopeful fans. His century against Gujarat was the second fastest in the history of the league. More importantly, world-class bowlers were forced to plan against a kid who will be an U19 player even after five years. Displayed unfathomable power and endurance while in his early teens.
Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)
Matches: 14, Runs: 424, Avg: 30.28, SR: 183.5, 100s: 1, 50s: 2
Heading into the IPL, the left-handed opening batter had a few eyes on him as he had lit up the domestic scene with some extraordinary hitting – which takes a lot since India has a seemingly endless supply of batters. Drawing comparisons to the lazy elegance of Chris Gayle, the 23-year-old from Delhi powered Punjab’s rise to the top of the table at the end of the league phase, scoring more than 400 runs, which is a great achievement in his maiden IPL campaign. Has a very subdued disposition, just like Suryavanshi, but has looked the part. His ton came against Chennai when the team were 83-5 in eight overs.
Ayush Mhatre (Chennai Super Kings)
Matches: 7, Runs: 240, Avg: 34.28, SR: 188.97, 50s: 1
Not as flamboyant as other top order players on the list, but has been one of the more prominent additions to the league. Brought in as a late injury replacement at Chennai, the 17-year-old batter showed a temperament far beyond his years, injecting a comatose Super Kings batting line-up with life and aggression. Mhatre displayed respectable technique while maintaining a high tempo, something which more experienced teammates were unable to do. Failed to convert only one start. Expected to get full backing from the team next year as several underperforming players are set to be offloaded.
Shashank Singh (Punjab Kings)
Matches: 14, Runs: 284, Avg: 56.80, SR: 149.47; 50s: 2
The 33-year-old has mastered the art of propping up the lower middle order at Punjab, aided by greater responsibility provided by a new team management and captain. Shashank has displayed a brilliant all-round game for a second straight season and Punjab have duly cashed in, rising to the top. Has yet to play international cricket but is guaranteed to earn his India cap soon, and possibly feature in the T20 World Cup early next year. Had predicted Punjab will finish at the top before the IPL started and ensured that.
R Sai Kishore (Gujarat Titans)
Matches: 14, Wkts: 17, Best: 3/30, Econ: 9.11
The left-arm spinner, 28, has technically played three T20Is for India but they were at the 2023 Asian Games, which fall outside the regular international calendar. Kishore has been the most successful finger spinner this season, making use of his vast experience in domestic cricket. Armed with one of the best arm balls in the IPL, Kishore has held his own against most teams. With the national team in a transition phase in the spin department, expect him to rise up the ranks rather quickly.
Digvesh Rathi (Lucknow Super Giants)
Matches: 12, Wkts: 14, Best: 2/30, Econ: 8.18
The right-arm mystery spinner has posed serious problems for the opposition – and his own team. One of the few bright spots for Lucknow, Rathi’s variations were really tough to pick. It was his antics, however, that made more headlines – be it his exaggerated wicket celebrations or a verbal clash with departing batter Abhishek Sharma. Has accrued fines and even a ban for his actions. Rathi comes from the unforgiving grounds of Delhi cricket, so naturally has an edge to him. If he brings his emotions under control, he can go even higher.
Anshul Kamboj (Chennai Super Kings)
Matches: 8, Wkts: 8, Best: 3/13, Econ: 8.00
The new-ball bowler has slipped under the radar, quietly going about his job at the Super Kings. With a sizeable body of work in first-class cricket, the 24-year-old seamer has shown immaculate control with the ball, extracting every available help from the pitch and proving rather difficult to hit away. Has all the attributes needed to succeed in overseas conditions, and can be the perfect second or back-up seamer for the national team.
