Aussie pacer Spencer Johnson, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi during the second T20 in Sydney. Getty Images
Aussie pacer Spencer Johnson, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi during the second T20 in Sydney. Getty Images

Sport

Cricket

Pacer Spencer Johnson stars as Pakistan lose Australia T20 series in Sydney

Hosts successfully defend 148 after left-arm quick picks up five wickets on Saturday

The National

November 16, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today