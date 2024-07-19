Sport

Cricket

Reality check for UAE as Nepal prevail in Women's Asia Cup clash

National team struggle to 115-8 before losing comfortably in Dambulla

Paul Radley
Paul Radley
Dubai

19 July, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal