Reality check for UAE as Nepal prevail in Women's Asia Cup clash

The UAE suffered a reality check at the start of the Women’s Asia Cup as they were soundly beaten by Nepal. The national team were returning to action for the first time since<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/05/06/uae-miss-out-on-reaching-womens-t20-world-cup-after-narrow-defeat-to-sri-lanka/" target="_blank"> narrowly missing out </a>on qualification for the T20 World Cup back in May. Their performance in reaching the semi-final of the T20 Qualifier back then meant they were regarded by many as the favourites <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2024/07/17/uae-women-land-icc-award-ahead-of-asia-cup-against-india-pakistan-and-nepal/" target="_blank">for their fixture against Nepal</a>. Nepal had not even made it to that event in Abu Dhabi. They had, though, won two of the three previous meetings between the two sides in T20 internationals. Esha Oza, the UAE captain, said at the toss that she was happy her side had been invited to bat first on what looked a fine batting wicket in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Their effort with the bat faltered, though, from the moment Oza herself fell victim to a mix up while opening with Theertha Satish. Her run out for 10 was emblematic of an error-strewn display by the UAE. A number of batters made strong starts, only to give it away. Khushi Sharma’s 36 was the top score as they were restricted to 115-8 from their 20 overs, with Nepal’s captain Indu Barma taking 3-19 with the ball. The bowling effort was equally lacklustre. Other than Kavisha Kumari, who took 3-12 in four overs of off spin, the UAE bowlers were off colour. Samjhana Khadka made them pay. The Nepal opener came into this tournament with a modest record, but she belied the form guide with a crisp innings worth 72 not out from 45 balls. It hurried Nepal to a six-wicket win – their first in an Asia Cup – in the 17th over. “It was a pretty decent wicket and we didn't post a par total,” Esha Oza, the UAE captain, said. “Everybody got a good start but we couldn't convert, and losing three wickets in the Powerplay isn’t an ideal start. At times we were bowling too short, and there were too many bad balls.” Defeat makes the already improbable task of making it out of the group seem as good as impossible now. The UAE will face defending champions India next, at the same venue on Sunday. Their final group match will be against Pakistan.