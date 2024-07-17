UAE women land ICC award ahead of Asia Cup against India, Pakistan and Nepal

Vanuatu's Rachel Andrew celebrates after catching out UAE batter Kavisha Egodage for 17 off the bowling of Vanessa Vira
UAE's Theertha Satish hit three fours in her innings of 44
UAE's Khushi Sharma celebrates after taking the wicket of Vanuatu batter Valenta Langiatu in the Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on May 3, 2024. UAE won the game by 70 runs. All images by Chris Whiteoak / The National
Vanuatu' batter Rayline Ova is bowled by UAE's Heena Hotchandani for six. Vanuatu finished their innings on 63-8
UAE's Samaira Dharnidharka celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Vanuatu batter Nasimana Navaika for a duck. Dharnidharka finished with figures of 4-12
Vanuatu batter Rachel Andrew is bowled by UAE's Samaira Dharnidharka for first-ball duck
UAE bowler Samaira Dharnidharka after bowling Vanuatu's Rachel Andrew for a duck
UAE's Samaira Dharnidharka bowls Vanuatu captain Selina Solman for 10
UAE captain Esha Oza after taking the wicket of Vanuatu's Maiyllise Carlot for four
Vanuatu's Vicky Mansale is bowled by UAE's Samaira Dharnidharka for one
Theertha Satish top-scored for UAE with 44 runs
Vanuatu's Rachel Andrew after taking the wicket of the UAE captain Esha Oza for 29
UAE's Rinitha Rajith scored nine before being being run out
UAE batter Heena Hotchandani is bowled by Vanuatu's Nasimana Navaika for 11
UAE's Theertha Satish scored 44 runs off 42 balls
