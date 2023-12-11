WPL 2024 salaries: Who are the top 20 highest-paid women's cricketers?

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland among the most sought-after players during auction

Mumbai Indians players after winning the Women's Premier League final against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26, 2023. Getty

Ajit Vijaykumar
Dec 11, 2023
The world's top women's cricketers had a lot of reasons to celebrate this weekend as the Women's Premier League auction in India saw many of them land lucrative deals for the T20 tournament.

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was among the most sought-after players, eventually getting snapped up by Delhi Capitals for 20 million Indian rupees ($239,000).

Two uncapped Indian players were also in high demand. Seam bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh attracted top bids. Gautam went to Gujarat Titans for 20 million rupees, while UP Warriorz landed batter Dinesh for 13 million rupees.

A total of 165 players entered the auction for what has become one of the most lucrative women's sports league's in the world.

The Indian cricket board earned a staggering $572.5 million from the bids to own five teams in the WPL, while broadcast rights for the tournament went for $116.7 million.

Top 20 highest-paid cricketers of WPL 2024

1. Smriti Mandhana (Bangalore): 34 million rupees ($407,000)

2. Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat): 32 million rupees ($383,000)

3. Natalie Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai): 32 million rupees ($383,000)

4. Deepti Sharma (UP): 26 million rupees ($311,000)

5. Jemimah Rodrigues (Delhi): 22 million rupees ($263,000)

6. Beth Mooney (Gujarat): 20 million rupees ($239,000)

7. Shafali Verma (Delhi): 20 million rupees ($239,000)

8. Annabel Sutherland (Delhi): 20 million rupees ($239,000)

9. Kashvee Gautam (Gujarat): 20 million rupees ($239,000)

10. Pooja Vastrakar (Mumbai): 19 million rupees ($227,000)

11. Richa Ghosh (Bangalore): 19m rupees ($227,000)

12. Sophie Ecclestone (UP): 18 million rupees ($215,000)

13. Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai): 18 million rupees ($215,000)

14. Ellyse Perry (Bangalore): 17 million rupees ($203,000)

15. Renuka Singh (Bangalore): 15 million rupees ($180,000)

16. Yastika Bhatia (Mumbai): 15 million rupees ($180,000)

17. Marizanne Kapp (Delhi): 15 million rupees ($180,000)

18. Tahlia McGrath (UP): 14 million rupees ($167,000)

19. Vrinda Dinesh (UP): 13 million rupees ($155,000)

20. Shabnim Ismail (Mumbai): 12 million rupees ($143,000)

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur receives the WPL trophy from BCCI president Roger Binny, right, and secretary Jay Shah at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. AFP

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur receives the WPL trophy from BCCI president Roger Binny, right, and secretary Jay Shah at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. AFP

Updated: December 11, 2023, 2:59 AM
Women's sportsCricket
