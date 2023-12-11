WPL 2024 salaries: Who are the top 20 highest-paid women's cricketers?

The world's top women's cricketers had a lot of reasons to celebrate this weekend as the Women's Premier League auction in India saw many of them land lucrative deals for the T20 tournament.

Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland was among the most sought-after players, eventually getting snapped up by Delhi Capitals for 20 million Indian rupees ($239,000).

Two uncapped Indian players were also in high demand. Seam bowling all-rounder Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh attracted top bids. Gautam went to Gujarat Titans for 20 million rupees, while UP Warriorz landed batter Dinesh for 13 million rupees.

A total of 165 players entered the auction for what has become one of the most lucrative women's sports league's in the world.

The Indian cricket board earned a staggering $572.5 million from the bids to own five teams in the WPL, while broadcast rights for the tournament went for $116.7 million.

Top 20 highest-paid cricketers of WPL 2024

1. Smriti Mandhana (Bangalore): 34 million rupees ($407,000)

2. Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat): 32 million rupees ($383,000)

3. Natalie Sciver-Brunt (Mumbai): 32 million rupees ($383,000)

4. Deepti Sharma (UP): 26 million rupees ($311,000)

5. Jemimah Rodrigues (Delhi): 22 million rupees ($263,000)

6. Beth Mooney (Gujarat): 20 million rupees ($239,000)

7. Shafali Verma (Delhi): 20 million rupees ($239,000)

8. Annabel Sutherland (Delhi): 20 million rupees ($239,000)

9. Kashvee Gautam (Gujarat): 20 million rupees ($239,000)

10. Pooja Vastrakar (Mumbai): 19 million rupees ($227,000)

11. Richa Ghosh (Bangalore): 19m rupees ($227,000)

12. Sophie Ecclestone (UP): 18 million rupees ($215,000)

13. Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai): 18 million rupees ($215,000)

14. Ellyse Perry (Bangalore): 17 million rupees ($203,000)

15. Renuka Singh (Bangalore): 15 million rupees ($180,000)

16. Yastika Bhatia (Mumbai): 15 million rupees ($180,000)

17. Marizanne Kapp (Delhi): 15 million rupees ($180,000)

18. Tahlia McGrath (UP): 14 million rupees ($167,000)

19. Vrinda Dinesh (UP): 13 million rupees ($155,000)

20. Shabnim Ismail (Mumbai): 12 million rupees ($143,000)