Howzat! UAE women's cricket team's incredible record of 20 games unbeaten - in pictures

The UAE etched their name into the history books on Saturday when they matched the world record for the longest unbeaten run in all T20 international cricket.

In beating Malaysia in the final of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship in Kuala Lumpur, they levelled the record for 20 matches without a loss previously set by England a decade ago.

Coincidentally, Malaysia were the opponents when they started their streak, too, back at the ICC Academy in Dubai last November.

In the meantime, they have won a Gulf title in Oman, beaten Hong Kong in a bilateral series in Ajman, sealed qualification for the Asia Cup for the first time, and given themselves a shot at doing the same for the Women’s T20 World Cup.

The standout performers have been many, right from the 40-something former Sri Lankan Test player Chamani Seneviratna, to schoolgirl fast bowler Samaira Dharndharka, who was just 14 when the run started.

Here is a look back at the UAE women's cricket team's unbeaten run:

1. November 22, 2021. Beat Malaysia by 30 runs in the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Dubai. On her international debut, Theertha Satish top scored with 46, as UAE posted 131 for four. It was well beyond Malaysia.

2. November 23, 2021. Beat Hong Kong by 11 runs in the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Dubai. Chaya Mughal was named player of the match after making a breezy 20 and taking two wickets in the key clash of the Qualifier.

3. November 25, 2021, Beat Bhutan by 47 runs in the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Dubai. Chamani Seneviratna shared the key stand with Theertha Satish – who was not even born when Chamani had played Test cricket for Sri Lanka – as UAE made easy work of Bhutan.

4. November 26, 2021, Beat Kuwait by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Dubai. Khushi Sharma, who debuted in this tournament a month after her brother Sanchit did the same in the men’s side, was the star, taking three wickets.

5. November 28, 2021, Beat Nepal by 48 runs in the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier in Dubai. UAE sealed the Qualifier title thanks to a fine spell from Samaira Dharnidharka, a 14-year-old seamer who was missing school to play.

6. March 20, 2022, Beat Qatar by eight wickets in the GCC Women’s T20 Championship in Muscat. Khushi Sharma took four for four as UAE started their campaign in Oman in dominant fashion.

7. March 21, 2022, Beat Kuwait by 73 runs in the GCC Women’s T20 Championship in Muscat. Kavisha Kumari finished eight short of becoming the first UAE woman to score a T20I century, as UAE thrashed Kuwait.

8. March 22, 2022, Beat Oman by 109 runs in the GCC Women’s T20 Championship in Muscat. Esha Oza top scored with 67 as UAE amassed 204 for four to set up another crushing win.

9. March 24, 2022, Beat Saudi Arabia by 10 wickets in the GCC Women’s T20 Championship in Muscat. Saudi Arabia were bowled out for just 25, with 15-year-old spinner Lavanya Keny taking three for three.

10. March 26, 2022, Beat Bahrain by 210 runs in the GCC Women’s T20 Championship in Muscat. Esha Oza finished within one blow of the highest ever T20I score in women’s cricket, as she racked up 158 not out.

11. April 27, 2022, Beat Hong Kong by seven wickets in a bilateral series in Ajman. Chamani Seneviratna set up UAE’s win on their first appearance at the Malek Oval in Ajman with four wickets.

12. April 28, 2022, Beat Hong Kong by 28 runs in a bilateral series in Ajman. Esha Oza and Kavisha Kumari warmed up for their appearance at the FairBreak Invitational with strong displays in beating Hong Kong.

13. April 29, 2022, Beat Hong Kong by 26 runs in a bilateral series in Ajman. Kavisha Kumari top scored with 61 not out as UAE made it three from three against Hong Kong in Ajman.

14. April 30, 2022, Beat Hong Kong by nine wickets in a bilateral series in Ajman. Teenage seamer Siya Gokhale was player of the match as the hosts completed a clean-sweep of Hong Kong.

15. June 17, 2022. Match abandoned against Oman at the ACC Women’s T20 Championship in Kuala Lumpur. The day the streak changed from “consecutive wins” to “matches undefeated”. They were well placed against Oman before the shower arrived.

16. June 18, 2022. Beat Singapore by 10 wickets at the ACC Women’s T20 Championship in Kuala Lumpur. No Singapore batter reached double figures, as they were bowled out for 29 in 17.2 overs.

17. June 20, 2022. Beat Malaysia by 31 runs at the ACC Women’s T20 Championship in Kuala Lumpur. A third-wicket partnership worth 54 for Malaysia made UAE nervous, but Indhuja Nandakumar dispelled the doubts with 4-10.

18. June 22, 2022. Beat Qatar by 153 runs at the ACC Women’s T20 Championship in Kuala Lumpur. Esha Oza hit her second century of the sequence as the national team overpowered their Gulf neighbours.

19. June 24, 2022. Match abandoned against Nepal at the ACC Women’s T20 Championship in Kuala Lumpur. The only time UAE have looked like losing, they were spared by a deluge between innings after they were bowled out for 81.

20. June 25, 2022. Beat Malaysia by five wickets at the ACC Women’s T20 Championship in Kuala Lumpur. The national team equalled the world record for the longest unbeaten run in T20 international cricket after beating the hosts in the final in Malaysia.