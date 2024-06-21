Rain threat to T20 World Cup Super Eight - what happens if there is a washout?

This year's T20 World Cup has delivered more than its fair share of surprises. The early exits of Pakistan and New Zealand, commendable performances from USA and Scotland, and low-scoring games on bowler friendly surfaces have made it a tournament to remember, despite matches being played at odd hours of the day.

What has also impacted the state of play is the weather – first in the US and now in the Caribbean.

Since it is rainy season in that part of the world, bad weather was always going to rear its ugly head at some stage. And since many venues there don't have advanced ground coverage or aeration systems, the tournament remains at the mercy of the elements.

Already four matches have been abandoned due to rain or wet outfields. Other have been reduced due to wet conditions. Since the stakes are even higher in the Super Eight stage, any interruption due to bad weather will have even greater implications.

Weather during Super Eight stage

The remaining Super Eight matches will be held at four venues – Bridgetown (Barbados), North Sound (Antigua), Gros Islet (St Lucia) and Kingstown (St Vincent).

Already the weather has played a part in affecting matches. Australia's game against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, was hit by two rain delays. The second rain delay ended the match with Australia on 100 for two in reply, 28 ahead of the required DLS target after Bangladesh managed 140 for eight in their twenty overs.

The forecast over the next few days is also grim.

Barbados is expected to receive rain from Saturday right into the following week. The forecast for St Vincent is for rain from Saturday until Tuesday, while Gros Islet is also set to be lashed by rain from Saturday and into the next week. Antigua is the only venue that has mostly clear weather.

Interestingly, Bridgetown is where the first match of this tournament was abandoned. Barbados will also host the final of the tournament, on June 28. There is, however, a reserve day for the title match.

Super Eight fixtures

June 20, Thursday (6:30pm): India v Afghanistan, Bridgetown (Barbados)

June 20, Thursday (+4:30am): Australia v Bangladesh, North Sound (Antigua)

June 21, Friday (6.30pm): England v South Africa (Gros Islet)

June 21, Friday (+4:30am): West Indies v USA, Bridgetown

June 22, Saturday (6.30pm): Bangladesh v India, North Sound

June 22, Saturday (+4.30am): Afghanistan v Australia, Kingstown (St Vincent)

June 23, Sunday (6.30pm): England v USA, Bridgetown

June 23, Sunday (+4.30am): West Indies v South Africa, North Sound

June 24, Monday (6.30pm): Australia v India, Gros Islet

June 24, Monday (+4.30am): Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Kingstown

West Indies legend Sir Wesley Hall interacted cheerfully with the Indian players at their training in Barbados 🫶#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Utj9garD09 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) June 19, 2024

What happens if a Super Eight match is washed out?

All matches in the T20 World Cup have additional time allocated to ensure a full match takes place. Match officials so far have waited for more than three hours to conduct a match, even if shortened.

In the Super Eight stage, if a match is washed out despite the best efforts of everyone involved, then both teams get a point each. Each team plays three matches in their respective group and the top two sides from both groups advance to the semi-finals.

Here, in a strange bit of schedule manipulation, India have already been allocated a spot in the second semi-final, in Guyana, in case they qualify for the last four – irrespective of whether they finish first or second in their group.

Since weather remains a threat, both semi-finals have 250 minutes of additional time to complete the match. The first semi-final and the final have reserve days, but the second semi-final does not have that provision.