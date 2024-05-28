T20 World Cup 2024: Squads, fixtures and how to watch matches in UAE

The T20 season that began earlier in the year and traversed the globe will approach its final destination across the Atlantic when the T20 World Cup begins in the Caribbean and US this weekend.

It will be a tournament of firsts as the World Cup travels to America for the first time, with 20 teams participating in an expanded format.

It will be also be a tournament that will require extensive and sometimes complicated travel for teams between the US mainland and various Caribbean island nations.

The month-long tournaments begins on Saturday, June 1, with the final taking place in Barbados on June 29. England will be looking to defend their T20 crown, which they won after defeating Pakistan in the 2022 final in Melbourne.

Australia will be one of the favourites to lift the title having already clinched the Test and ODI world titles. If they do so, they will become the first team to hold all three world titles at the same time.

With all to play for, here is everything you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2024.

Format

The ICC has widened the net and brought in more teams to give a more global appeal to the tournament. A total of 20 countries will participate in the World Cup. Teams have been divided into four groups of five.

The top two sides from each group move to the Super Eight phase. From there, teams will qualify for the semi-finals and then the final.

Groups

A: India, Pakistan, Canada, Ireland, US

B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda

D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands

Fixtures

Squads

US: Monank Patel (capt), Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir. Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.

West Indies: Rovman Powell (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Andre Russell, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Matthew Wade, David Warner, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa. Travelling Reserves: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Tom Hartley, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Ottniel Baartman, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Dhananjaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Travelling reserves: Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (capt), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi. Reserves: Tajinder Singh, Aaditya Varadharajan, Ammar Khalid, Jatinder Matharu, Parveen Kumar

Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (capt), Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, Niko Davin, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Malan Kruger, PD Blignaut

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (capt), Aasif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Anil Kumar Sah, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (capt), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Ryan Klein, Saqib Zulfiqar, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Viv Kingma, Wesley Barresi. Travelling reserve: Ryan Klein

Oman: Aqib Ilyas (capt), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail. Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (capt), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

Scotland: Richie Berrington (capt), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Uganda: Brian Masaba (capt), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

Venues

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York is a purpose-built venue that will host the India v Pakistan match at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Photo: ICC

Prize money

Last time, champions England took home a winner’s cheque of $1.6 million while Pakistan received $800,000. Losing semi-finalists India and New Zealand were awarded $400,000 each.

How to watch matches in UAE

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be streamed live on the STARZPLAY app in the UAE.