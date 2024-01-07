T20 World Cup 2024: Complete fixtures including India v Pakistan

Even with the memories of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India still fresh, the countdown to the next global tournament has already begun.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is less than six months away. The anticipation for this tournament is higher, as it will be a proper ‘world’ cup with an expanded format and several associate teams in the main tournament.

A total of 20 teams will be participating in the tournament that will be held in the Caribbean and the United States. Teams will be divided into four groups of five. The top two sides from each group will then move to the Super Eight phase. From there, teams will qualify for the semi-finals and then the final.

A total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will host the matches, even though there is uncertainty over the readiness of the facilities in the US.

The tournament begins on June 1 and will run until the end of the month.

Pakistan v England - ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Final Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone of England celebrate victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13, 2022. Getty

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Venues

A total of nine venues will host the matches, with the majority of them in the Caribbean.

Venues in the West Indies: Kensington Oval (Bridgetown, Barbados), Brian Lara Cricket Academy (San Fernando, Trinidad), Providence Stadium (Georgetown, Guyana), Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (North Sound, Antigua), Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (Gros Islet, Saint Lucia), Arnos Vale Stadium (Kingstown, Saint Vincent).

Venues in USA: Central Broward Park (Lauderhill, Florida), Eisenhower Park (East Meadow, New York), Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas)

Prize money

At the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, champions England took home $1.6 million as prize money, while runner-up Pakistan was given $800,000. The losing semi-finalists were awarded $400,000.

However, with more teams in the tournament this time and different format of matches, the prize pool is expected to be bigger.