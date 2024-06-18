Rise of the Associates: Nepal fans, awesome Aaron Jones and farewell David Wiese

The expansion of the 2024 T20 World Cup to 20 teams was a boost to the global game that had been a long time coming.

Nine teams from beyond the Test elite have been admitted to the competition this time around. Even now it has been filtered down to the top eight sides, one of them is still in there fighting to be noticed.

Have the Associate nations improved the World Cup? There have been some thrashings, like West Indies’ 134-run demolition of Uganda, and England’s win over Oman in 3.1 overs.

But the players from beyond cricket’s elite have also provided some of the most compelling images from this competition.

Which sides have left the most lasting impressions? And which need to do better? We assess the hits and misses of each of them here.

USA

How they got there: Qualified automatically as hosts

Result: Advanced to the Super Eights

Highlight: They have given the tournament its most vivid memories, with Aaron Jones’ blitz on opening night against Canada, and the Saurabh Netravalkar-inspired Super Over win against Pakistan.

Must improve: The same goes for all nine of the sides in this list in that their fielding went awry at crucial moments. Notably, Netravalkar shelled a catch off Suryakumar Yadav that might have brought about the biggest shock of all against India. Also, time-keeping. They were the first side to fall foul of the new stop-clock regulation.

Aaron Jones led the USA to an opening day victory over Canada. AFP

Canada

How they got there: Winners of the Americas regional qualifier

Result: Fourth in Group A

Highlight: Picked up the lesser of the big scalps of the group when they – like USA against Pakistan – toppled a Test-playing nation as they beat Ireland. What was perhaps even more striking was Aaron Johnson’s hitting in the game against Pakistan. He hit four sixes when everyone else was struggling to get the ball off the square in New York.

Must improve: Togetherness. Canada gave a good account of themselves despite the fact they apparently tried to force out their coach, Pubudu Dassanayake, on the eve of the tournament and were said to be riven by factions.

Canada defeated Ireland for their first T20 World Cup win. AFP

Scotland

How they got there: Winners of the Europe regional qualifier

Result: Third in Group B

Highlight: George Munsey’s reverse-sweep six against England at Barbados. It is his trademark shot, and good to see it used when the focus on Scotland was at its sharpest. It characterises Scotland’s fearless approach.

Must improve: Their sun-dance, because rain follows them everywhere they go. Scotland have led the way at Associate level for years now. It is freakish how often they are undermined by the weather, even in places – like Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi – noted for their dryness.

Scotland narrowly missed out on reaching the Super Eight stage. AP

Namibia

How they got there: Winners of the African regional qualifier

Result: Fourth in Group B

Highlight: Ruben Trumpelmann, first-over king. Just as he had done at the UAE World Cup a few years back, the powerhouse left-armer made a flying start. He took two wickets with the first two balls of Namibia’s tournament, setting up a tie that became a Super Over win against Oman.

Must improve: Their best-known and most reliable big-match player David Wiese has now retired from international duty. He is one of a kind and replacing him might not be possible.

Namibia could struggle to replace the now-retired David Wiese. AFP

Oman

How they got there: Winners of the Asian regional qualifier

Result: Last in Group B

Highlight: It is scarcely two years since Aqib Ilyas suffered a cancer scare, yet he is back where he wants to be now. Most notably, he caught the eye in conceding just 18 in four overs of highly skilled spin bowling against mighty Australia.

Must improve: Resilience. Finishing last in the group represented a drop-off in standards for a side who have been leaders in Asian cricket at Associate level for some while. Their tournament finished in ignominy against England in Antigua.

Oman endured a difficult T20 World Cup. AP

Uganda

How they got there: Runners up in the African regional qualifier

Result: Fourth in Group C

Highlight: They had one before they even got to North America. Uganda knocked out Zimbabwe to make it to the World Cup. It was tough going once they were there, but Frank Nsubuga’s spell of two for four to set up a win against PNG, 27 years after he made his international debut, was the stuff of dreams.

Must improve: Everything. It was no surprise they were found out on their first appearance at this level. But they have made a start, and, unlike many, they now have a victory at a World Cup to their name.

Uganda struggled at the top level of the T20 World Cup. AP

Papua New Guinea

How they got there: Winners of the East-Asia Pacific regional qualifier

Result: Last in Group C

Highlight: If they had gone for a review for an lbw against Nicholas Pooran when Alei Nao had the West Indies in a fluster in Guyana, they might have forced an all-time great shock. They did not, and things went south thereafter.

Must improve: Going winless through another World Cup will sting for a side who have seen their opportunities diminished by relegation from ODI cricket’s second-tier competition, the Cricket World Cup League 2.

Papua New Guinea found it tough going at the T20 World Cup. AFP

Netherlands

How they got there: Top eight at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia

Result: Fourth in Group D

Highlight: Their bowling and fielding effort in their opening against Nepal in Dallas was immaculate. It seemed at that stage they were continuing their upward ascent at this level, but standards slipped thereafter.

Must improve: After fine showings at the two pervious global events, this was a step back for the Netherlands. In particular, the batting was worryingly inconsistent.

Netherlands experienced a step back at this T20 World Cup. Getty Images

Nepal

How they got there: Runners up at the Asian regional qualifier

Result: Last in Group D

Highlight: The fans, which is standard. After all, when there were 3,500 tickets available for the game against UAE which sealed their place at the World Cup, 20,000 turned up. Also, Sompal Kami’s 105-metre six which revived their hope in the death throes of the ultimately doomed run-chase against South Africa was extraordinary.

Must improve: Handling pressure. Nepal have got themselves into position to claim a Test-nation scalp a number of times over the past year, but they have erred in the crucial phases. They are an outstanding fielding side, yet have dropped catches at clutch moments, and Gulsan Jha took leave of his senses when running to tie the game against South Africa.