James Anderson retains his spot for fifth Ashes Test

Veteran England seamer James Anderson retained his spot in the team for the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia, which starts at The Oval on Thursday.

Anderson's 689 Test wickets are the most taken by any fast bowler, with only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) ahead of the right-arm seamer.

However, the 41-year-old has been below par this series, hardly making any impact with the new or old ball. So far, he has taken just four wickets in three Tests at a costly average of 76.75 apiece.

Nevertheless, he has kept his place in an attack in which both fast bowler Mark Wood and all-rounder Chris Woakes have been passed fit.

Australia have already retained the urn as they maintained a 2-1 lead in the series after the final-day washout at Old Trafford in the drawn fourth Test.

England can now only aim to level the series and earn a moral victory, having lost the first two Tests but won the third by three wickets to trail 2-1. And they will try to do so while relying on an ageing Anderson.

The veteran seamer made it clear in a newspaper column that he has no intention of retiring and plans to continue his two-decade international career as long as he is wanted. And captain Ben Stokes made it clear that was still the case.

"Jimmy Anderson is the greatest fast bowler to play the game," he said.

"He's not had the impact and the wickets he'd have liked to in this series, he's come under a bit of flak, but he's a quality performer."

Stokes also paid tribute to his other senior pacer, Stuart Broad, who has defied all expectations to play six Tests in a row this summer.

"At 37 years old it's testament to the work and effort he puts in," Stokes said.

"It's amazing. It was always going to be hard for one bowler to play every game this series but he's been incredible for us. He's been very good at coming on with the ball and changing the game."

Earlier, Anderson said he has "no thoughts about retirement" in a column for The Telegraph.

"Ten or 15 years ago, the debate would be about whether I should be dropped. Now it is about my future. I understand that ...

"If I was bowling horrendously, with my pace down and hobbling around in the field, I might be thinking differently. But the hunger is still there. I feel like I'm bowling well, that I can still offer something to the team."

He added that coach Brendon McCullum and captain Stokes still want him around in the squad.

"They want me around, so as long as I am still hungry, want to put in the work then I will keep trying to give my best for the team," Anderson added.

Meanwhile, Australia opener David Warner has dismissed suggestions he and Steve Smith are going to quit Test cricket after the final Ashes contest.

Warner has expressed his desire to play his last Test in Sydney against Pakistan in January next year though he wants to play on until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is among those who believe the duo could exit after the match at The Oval. Warner, talking to reporters on the eve of the match, called it a "joke".

"And Smithy [is retiring], too, apparently. So obviously it's a joke," Warner said.

"I won't take that too seriously. I don't have an announcement."