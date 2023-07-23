Australia retain Ashes as rain washes away England's hopes of victory in fourth Test

Australia retained the Ashes on Sunday as England's hopes of winning the series were washed away in the Manchester rain.

The draw in the fourth Test at Old Trafford means England can now only level the series at 2-2 if they win the final game at The Oval next week. As the holders, Australia only needed to draw the series to keep hold of the urn.

Ben Stokes's side had battled their way back to 2-1 in the contest after their three-wicket victory at Headingley.

And England were well on top at Old Trafford before the weather intervened to the frustration of the home side's players and fans alike.

Only 30 overs were bowled on the fourth day as England reduced Australia to 214-5 at tea in their second innings. The tourists were still trailing England's first-innings total of 592 by 61 runs, in spite of Marnus Labuschagne's 111 off 173 balls. It was his first Test century in England and second outside Australia.

The rain then brought an early halt to the day's action, with Mitchell Marsh (31) and Cameron Green (three) unbeaten for the visitors.

The home side would have still backed themselves to take the remaining wickets on the final day and knock off any runs required for victory.

But the weather put paid to any chances of a resumption in play – and with it killed off England's Ashes dream – as the match was called off by the umpires at around 5pm in the evening.

England captain Stokes said after the match: "It is a tough one to take. Playing the cricket we managed to play over the first three days and get on the wrong side of the weather it is tough to take but it is all part of the journey.

"Coming into the game, knowing what we needed to do, played into our hands a little bit. It was another do-or-die game for us. Winning the toss and bowling Australia out for 320 then scoring 570 at nearly six runs an over, I don’t think we could have done too much more.

"It will be tough to look back on but there is one more game to go and we'll be trying to tie the series and a lot of pride to play for.

That'll do! The Old Trafford Test is a draw meaning we retain the #Ashes! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/MXXrnPHtNG — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 23, 2023

"The injury to Ollie Pope made us think about the structure of our team and bringing in Chris Woakes helps so much. I'm very pleased with everyone's efforts that has played in this series."

Australia captain Cummins said: "Our preference is to come over here and win the Ashes but it is nice to retain. It's not the best circumstances but the group should be proud of themselves.

"It does feel very different to 2019 here. We wanted to win this time. Whatever happened here today it doesn't really change how we look at The Oval next week.

"It is only the last year or two I've dreamt of holding the Ashes aloft. We've turned up motivated and it will be a very special moment at The Oval and even more special if we get a win.

"It was tough in the field this week. They batted really well. We tried a few different things and it didn't come off. We weren't at our best with some planning and particularly our execution but they played fantastically on the second day.

"Marnus Labuschagne was fantastic, along with Marshy yesterday. He had a real flow to his game. It was good to show his class."

