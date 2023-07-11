India step into unknown during West Indies Test series

World Test Championship finalists India are at a crossroads in their red-ball journey and the upcoming series against the West Indies should provide answers to a number of key questions.

India's Test team has witnessed a discernible drop in performance, especially after fitness issues to key players. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant formed the backbone of the team but long-term injuries to both, plus the unavailability of many core team players over the past two seasons, has resulted in inconsistent results.

Now, they will be without Test veteran Cheteshwar Pujara, with young batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad entrusted with taking team forward, along with Shubman Gill.

Captain Rohit Sharma, 36, and Virat Kohli, 34, are also nearing the twilight of their careers, which means the next cycle of Indian cricket has more or less begun.

The bowling line-up is a bigger issue, though. India have decided to rest Mohammad Shami, with fellow veterans Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav no longer in the reckoning.

That has left Mohammad Siraj, who has played 19 Tests, as the leader of an inexperienced pace attack that includes Jaydev Unadkat and Navdeep Saini, who have played two Tests each, and the uncapped Mukesh Sharma.

India will therefore need significant contributions from their batsmen when the first Test begins in Roseau on Wednesday.

The two-Test series will also allow Rohit's team to move past their loss to Australia in the World Test Championship final last month.

While they remain the world's top-ranked Test team, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said there would be no complacency against a West Indies side who beat England in successive home series.

"We, as a team, respect West Indies. They are not the ones to be taken lightly," said the batsman, who recently returned to the Test side.

"West Indies has performed well at home during the last couple of years or so, especially in Tests. We are looking to give 100 per cent and backing our game plan and strengths."

Left-handed batsman Jaiswal is set to make his Test debut in place of Pujara at number three. Jaiswal has built a reputation as a hard-hitting batter in the Indian Premier League, an approach that stands in stark contrast to Pujara's obdurate style.

"I am so happy for Jaiswal, he has worked so hard, scored runs for Mumbai in domestic cricket and in the IPL," Rahane said.

"He is an exciting talent and the way he is batting is nice."

The hosts, meanwhile, will see the series as a chance to lift the mood after they failed to qualify for this year's 50-overs World Cup in India, a new low for the two-time champions.

"It's important to start well," home captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

"We generally know how the surfaces will play, and we already know India's team, so it's important from now to mentally prepare, and understand the plans we want both as a bowling unit and as batters."

After the two Tests, India will play three ODIs and five T20s in the Caribbean.