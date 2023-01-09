New injury blow for Jasprit Bumrah as India pacer ruled out of Sri Lanka ODI series

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the one-day series against Sri Lanka that begins in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Bumrah has been out of action since September and missed the Twenty20 World Cup, where India were thrashed by England in the semi-finals, due to a back injury.

The recent T20 clashes between India and Sri Lanka saw the hosts, led by Hardik Pandya, clinch the three-match series 2-1.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Bumrah “will need some more time to build bowling resilience” and the decision was taken “as a precautionary measure”. No replacement has been named for the 29-year-old.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Bumrah might need another month to build up to match fitness and that he is also be a doubt for the first Test against Australia in Nagpur that starts on February 9.

Bumrah will almost certainly miss the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand that begins on January 18.

He was not part of India's original ODI squad against Sri Lanka that was announced on December 27 but then was included for the series on January 3.

“The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the NCA,” the BCCI had said when announcing Bumrah's late inclusion for the series. “He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon.”

Regular captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli return to the ODI team, ahead of the 50-over World Cup that India will host during October and November this year.

Several key players, including Rohit, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah have not played Test cricket since the one-off Test against England at Edgbaston last July.