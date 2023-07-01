Woeful West Indies fail to reach World Cup for first time after defeat against Scotland

West Indies will miss the 50-over World Cup finals for the first time after falling to a shock defeat against Scotland in the qualifying clash in Harare on Saturday.

The seven-wicket loss made it three defeats out of three for Shai Hope's side in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Super Six stage.

The Caribbean side, needing a win to keep their slim qualification hopes alive, were bowled out for 181 in their 50 overs before Scotland chased down the target with 6.3 overs to spare.

The Windies have zero points with only two matches remaining in Zimbabwe after previous defeats by the hosts and the Netherlands.

The global one-day showpiece, which will be held in India from October 5 until November 19, will be notable for the absence of one of the sport's traditional powerhouses.

The West Indies had previously played at every World Cup, winning the first two finals in 1975 and 1979.

“There's not one thing to put my finger on,” said Hope to Sky Sports afterwards. “We've certainly let ourselves down here in the entire tournament. We need to look at the way we start our innings.

When asked whether there was a specific problem affecting the team, Hope added: “The mindset. Fielding is well and truly an attitude, in my opinion. We need to make more effort, especially with our attitude.

“Catches will drop, misfields will happen, it's all part of the game. The effort needs to remain, regardless. I don't think we gave 100 per cent effort every time.”

Scotland all-rouder Brandon McMullen took 3-32 and then scored 69 during the win over West Indies. AP

“It starts with foundation. The preparation needs to be better, from back home. We can't come here and expect to be an elite team without the backing and preparation.

Scotland exacted revenge for an agonising and controversial loss by the West Indies at the previous World Cup Qualifier in 2018 which saw them miss out on the main tournament with a first one-day international win over their opponents.

They now sit just two points behind Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, with the top two to qualify for the 10-team event, ahead of their final two games against Zimbabwe on Tuesday and the Dutch two days later.

At Harare Sports Club on Saturday, the damage was done early on by the Scottish seam bowlers as they reduced the Windies to 81-6 after winning the toss and electing to field first.

Young all-rounder Brandon McMullen dismissed the West Indies top three of Brandon King, Johnson Charles and Shamarh Brooks and finished with 3-32 from nine overs. Jason Holder top-scored for the West Indies with 45.

Holder sent back opener Christopher McBride from the very first delivery of the Scots' innings to give his team hope.

But a 125-run partnership for the second wicket between McMullen and Matthew Cross put Scotland firmly on course for victory.

Captain Richard Berrington, left, and Mathew Cross walk off after guiding Scotland to victory. AP

McMullen holed out off Shepherd for 69 but the game was already all but won.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein removed George Munsey with 20 required, leaving it up to Cross to guide Scotland home with an unbeaten 74 from 107 balls.

“Playing to get into a World Cup is as big as it gets, so we know the importance of these games,” said Scotland captain Richie Berrington.

“I thought the bowlers were outstanding and we managed to get those early wickets. In the middle period, we made chances and kept getting wickets. The bowlers were spot on with their plans an executions.

“We've just been very clear in our plans. The guys are feeling confident and physically good. We have a few options to turn to. It makes your job easy as a captain when you turn to those options, and they deliver from ball one.”