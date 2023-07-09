Sri Lanka win Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana took 4-31 as Sri Lanka claimed victory over Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualifier tournament at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Both teams had already qualified for the main event that will be held in India from October 5-November19, but Sri Lanka will leave Zimbabwe with the trophy, having won all eight matches they played in the tournament.

Having been sent in to bat after the Netherlands won the toss, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 233 in 47.5 overs as Sahan Arachchige top scored with 57 off 71 balls.

Wicketkeeper batsman Kusal Mendis chipped in with a quick-fire 43 off 52 balls before falling LBW to Saqib Zulfiqar, while Charith Asalanka made 36 off 36 balls before he was run out.

Logan van Beek took two wickets for 40 runs off his 10 overs, while Ryan Klein, Vikramjit Singh and Zulfiqar also picked up two wickets apiece.

Netherlands were in trouble from the start of their reply and, after slipping to 49-6, were dismissed for 105 in 23.3 overs.

Openers Singh (13) and Max O'Dowd (33) put on 25 for the first wicket but Wesley Barresi and Teja Nidamanuru fell for ducks and the only other Netherlands batsman to reach double figures was Van Beek, who scored 20 off 24 balls.

Theekshana was the chief wicket-taker but seamer Dilshan Madushanka also pitched in with 3-18 and Wanindu Hasaranga took 2-35 off his seven overs.

"First goal was to qualify and we did it. Second was winning the tournament and we have fortunately done that as well. We can go home happy," Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood told reporters.

"The confidence that we have shown in this tournament, we can take it into the World Cup."

The UAE’s hopes of playing at the Cricket World Cup were dashed after defeat to Scotland in Zimbabwe last month ended their chances of qualifying.

Successive losses in their opening two games at the Qualifier in Bulawayo against Sri Lanka and Oman meant they needed to beat Scotland to stand a chance of advancing. But they were beaten by 111 runs by the Scots at Bulawayo Athletic Club to end their qualification dream.

The national team were then crushed by Ireland as they suffered a 138-run defeat in their final qualifier in Bulawayo.