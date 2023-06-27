Muhammad Waseem suffers injury and run out controversy as UAE lose to Ireland

A poor Cricket World Cup Qualifier campaign reached a new low for UAE after captain Muhammad Waseem suffered an arm injury and was then controversially run out in defeat to Ireland.

The national team conceded another huge total at Bulawayo Sports Club, with Paul Stirling hitting a sparkling 162 as the Irish racked up 349-4 in their 50 overs.

As unlikely as a chase seemed, the UAE started their reply in optimistic style. Waseem was at his majestic best as he and Aryansh Sharma, his opening partner, put on 50 within six overs.

Their alliance met an abrupt end off the second ball of the eighth over. Waseem was hit on the upper right arm by a delivery that lifted off a length from Mark Adair.

He immediately signalled to the dressing room for treatment. In so doing, he ambled out of his crease and Andrew Balbirnie, the Ireland captain, swooped in to affect a run out.

Waseem was given out when he was in agony while kneeling and receiving treatment.

“I was hurt and I called immediately to the physio [so] in my opinion it was a dead ball, but it was a call for the umpire to make,” Waseem said.

“That is the first time [he has experienced an incident like that] and I think it will be the last as well.

“Inshallah, I will be better in one or two games, because we have four or five days before our next game.”

Once he was gone, for 45 in 32 balls, the UAE suffered the sort of implosion that has been their downfall in this competition.

They crumbled to 109-6, at which point Basil Hameed and Sanchit Sharma combined to at least save face. They put on 73 for the seventh wicket.

Sanchit, who had taken three of the Irish wickets to fall on his return to the side, made it to 44, but when he went, UAE’s resistance was over. They ended on 211 all out, meaning a 138 run-loss.

It was the third time in four games the UAE had lost by more than 100 runs in the competition. They are now among the four teams who will play consolation play-offs, along with the Irish, Nepal and United States.

“It has been a very disappointing tournament for us,” Waseem said.

“Every game we have been getting starts but unfortunately we have not been doing well in the middle of the games, in both bowling and batting.

“We will try to win our two play-off games and go home with some positive points. We have learnt so many lessons in this tournament, especially about fielding and running between the wickets. Hopefully we will learn from our mistakes.”

At nearby Queen’s Sports Club, Sri Lanka ensured they will carry maximum points through to the Super Six stage after they beat Scotland.

The two sides were already assured of advancing to the next phase, along with Oman. However, it remained a crucial fixture given the points are carried over from the matches played between sides who progress from the same group.

Scotland appeared to be in with a chance of a surprise win after the restricted the Sri Lankans to 245.

They fell 82 runs short in the chase, though, as the Asian side made it four wins from four in the competition.

They, along with Scotland and Oman, will play Zimbabwe, Netherlands and West Indies in the Super Six.