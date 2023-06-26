West Indies on brink of missing World Cup after sensational win by Netherlands

The possibility of West Indies missing out on playing at a World Cup for the first time is moving closer after they were stunned by the Netherlands in Zimbabwe.

The Dutch claimed an extraordinary Super Over win in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare after the two sides had made matching massive scores of 374.

Both teams were already assured of a place in the Super Six stage. The top two sides in that will advance to the main event in India later this year.

Points are carried over from the matches played against the sides who advance to the Super Six from the same pool. West Indies are going through, but lost both their matches against Zimbabwe and the Dutch, who are going through with them.

It means they will have to beat Sri Lanka, Oman and Scotland, then hope results go in their favour to stand a chance of qualifying.

The West Indies were the winners of the first two World Cups, back in 1975 and 1979.

They were tasked with playing at the Qualifier in Zimbabwe four years ago, and made it through as runners up to Afghanistan.

They now stand on the brink of missing out this time, though, after Teja Nidamanuru scored a century to set up one of the greatest upsets in ODI cricket history.

The 28-year-old batter scored 111 in just 76 balls as the Netherlands struck back following a bruising morning for their bowlers.

Nicholas Pooran hit his second century of the competition as the Caribbean side amassed 374-6 in their 50 overs.

Nidamanuru underpinned a brilliant chase, though, only to fall before the end. The Dutch required a single off the last ball to win it, but Jason Holder caught Logan van Beek to force a Super Over.

Van Beek then exacted fierce retribution. Holder bowled the extra six balls for the West Indies, but Van Beek smashed three sixes and three fours as the Dutch posted a massive 30.

Van Beek was also tasked with bowling the Netherlands over. Johnson Charles hit the first ball for six. He maintained his poise, though, and dismissed Charles and Romario Shepherd in successive balls to complete a famous victory.