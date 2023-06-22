Hope and Pooran tons seal big win for West Indies over Nepal in World Cup qualifier

Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran combined to douse Nepal’s hopes of a shock win over West Indies at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Harare.

The duo both hit centuries to rescue the two-time World Cup winners after a fine start from Nepal.

The Caribbean side were 9-2, and the 55-3 in the 16th over, but Pooran – who benefitted from two dropped catches – and Hope shared 216 for the fourth wicket.

The stand crushed Nepal’s hopes. In reply to West Indies’ tally of 339-7, the Asian side were bowled out for 238, losing by 101 runs.

Hope, the West Indies captain, acknowledged his side had been rocked by their lower-ranked opposition, but was pleased to help lead a turnaround.

“I am just happy that I came good for the team,” said Hope, who was the player of the match for his innings of 132.

“We were put on the back foot there, so I’m happy to get the team over the line today.

“The key was absorbing as much pressure as possible and then find a way to transfer that pressure in the back end. Pooran [who made 115 before being expertly caught and bowled by Dipendra Singh Airee] made it a lot easier for me."

It was the 15th ODI century of the Barbadian batter’s career, but he acknowledged it was not his most fluent.

“I don't think I hit the targets where I wanted to but happy to just bat as deep as I possibly could there,” Hope said.

Expand Autoplay West Indies' Shai Hope celebrates after reaching century during the World Cup qualifier against Nepal in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Thursday, June, 22, 2023. AP

“The team really needed me. They bowled well, I must commend their bowlers, especially their spinners, they stuck to their task well.

“We batted well in that period to overcome their spin threat. There's obviously room for improvement, so we need to make sure we are ticking those boxes going into the next game.”

It was Nepal’s second defeat in three matches so far in the competition, and they realistically need a win against the Netherlands in their next game on Saturday to make it to the Super Six.

Rohit Paudel, Nepal’s captain, rued an uncharacteristic off day in the field, and suggested his side had felt the burden of the occasion, playing against one of cricket’s leading nations.

“In the early stages our bowlers bowled really well but we dropped a few catches,” Paudel said.

“Usually we do better fielding but today we missed a few opportunities. We could have done better, but both Pooran and Hope batted really well.

“We are a good fielding side, but [made mistakes] because of the occasion. We want to improve that in the next match.”

The competition, which carries with it the final two qualifying places for the World Cup in India later this year, continues in Bulawayo on Friday.

The UAE will be targeting a first win in the tournament when they play Scotland, who stunned Ireland last time out, at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

Across the city at Queen’s Sports Club, top of the table Oman will play Sri Lanka.