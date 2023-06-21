Pressure on UAE after Oman defeat in Cricket World Cup qualifier

Ali Naseer says the pressure of having their World Cup dream dashed prematurely could yet bring out the best in the UAE, after their sorry start in Zimbabwe.

Two days after suffering a 175-run loss to Sri Lanka, the national team were beaten by Oman in their second match at the Cricket World Cup qualifier in Bulawayo.

The side from across the border claimed a comfortable five-wicket win with 24 balls still to spare at the Bulawayo Athletic Club.

It means the UAE are on the brink of elimination from the tournament, with first-round matches left against Scotland and Ireland remaining.

Despite the despondency pervading the side, all-rounder Naseer pointed to recent evidence to suggest the UAE can yet right the ship.

The national team had one-day international status, as well as participation in the qualifier, on the line at the play-off in Namibia earlier this year.

With that at stake they produced some of their finest cricket for some time to book their tickets to Zimbabwe.

“In Namibia, our team had their backs to the wall and was still successful,” Naseer, 19, said.

“Our team plays well once we are under pressure, so hopefully we can come out well against Ireland and Scotland.”

Defeat to Oman was again characterised by limp batting and lacklustre fielding.

Having been inserted on a dewy morning, the UAE recovered from 16-2 to reach 102 without any more damage, thanks to a solid alliance between Rameez Shahzad and Vriitya Aravind.

A collapse followed, and they were only able to reach 227-8 thanks to a canny half-century from 17-year-old all-rounder Aayan Khan.

Oman made easy work of the chase, with Aqib Ilyas, Mohammed Nadeem and Shoaib Khan – whose innings was split in two after he retired hurt with cramp – all making half-centuries.

“In terms of the Sri Lanka game, it was a convincing win for them and we weren’t up to the mark against them,” Naseer said.

“Today, I feel like we had a good chance to beat Oman, but batting collapses and not fielding well again cost us.

“Maybe we are short on match practice. After this tournament maybe we can go back and play more bilateral series, which could put us in better stead against the Test-playing nations. But you can’t really put it down to one specific thing.”

Having beaten Ireland at the same venue two days earlier, Oman can see a clear path opening up to the Super Six.

While they were overpowering the UAE, Ireland were in the process of losing to Scotland across town at Queen’s Sports Club.

It means both the UAE and Ireland have lost two games, while Oman have won both of theirs, and currently top the group.

“The way the boys are playing, we are happy,” Zeeshan Maqsood, the Oman captain, said.

“They are putting so much in all departments. Our preparation has been great, players are taking responsibility and that's been the key.

“The way Aqib and Shoaib batted was key. Later on Ayaan [Khan] and Nadeem played well. When Shoaib came off and I played a bad shot, there was pressure.

“But on that track, if you get set, bowlers can't get you out. We have games against Sri Lanka and Scotland, we need to play well and carry that confidence forward.”