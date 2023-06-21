Rohit Paudel says Nepal will ‘give everything’ to defeat West Indies

Rohit Paudel has vowed his Nepal side will “give everything” they have to claim a shock win against the West Indies on Thursday.

The two sides will meet in a competitive international for the first time when the meet in the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

The fixture will go ahead as scheduled at Harare Sports Club despite a fire at the ground on Tuesday night.

Flames were spotted behind one of the stands at the southern end of the ground hours after Zimbabwe had beaten Netherlands.

“Zimbabwe Cricket can confirm a fire occurred at Harare Sports Club behind the south-west grandstand at the venue last night,” the organisers said in a statement.

“A prompt response from the City of Harare Fire Brigade ensured the flames were quickly doused and there was no damage caused to any of the structures at the ground.

“Tomorrow’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 fixture at Harare Sports Club will not be affected and will proceed as scheduled.”

A section at the Harare Sports Club went up in flames today. The Harare Sports Club is currently hosting the ICC World Cup cricket qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/3bDPlz74KC — #FokusZW (@Fokus_zw) June 20, 2023

It is the ground where Nepal opened the competition with a loss against the host nation.

They revived their chances of making the Super Six when they convincingly dispatched the United States next time out.

Paudel understands there will be an avid following for their next fixture, given both its importance in terms of advancing to the next phase, as well as the status of the opposition.

In a direct message to the Nepal supporters on the eve of the game, the captain said: “We will give everything, so just supports and love us.”

Paudel said the backing the players receive from back home gives them the belief they can succeed, despite the disparity in experience between them and the Caribbean side.

“We know our crowd support us a lot,” Paudel said. “Winning games and giving them the chance to be happy makes us all proud. So we are all looking forward to the game and are all excited.

“West Indies are a very good side, a Test-playing country. As an Associate country, we don’t get the same exposure.

“We lack in experience, but in terms of skills, I think we match. We just need to put ourselves in a position where we can show our skills on the park and give them a good game.”