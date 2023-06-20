Karan KC bowls Nepal into Super Six contention at Cricket World Cup qualifier

A brilliant new-ball spell by Karan KC laid the platform for a vital win for Nepal over United States at the Cricket World Cup qualifier in Harare.

Having lost their opening match to the hosts Zimbabwe two days earlier, Nepal needed to bounce back straight away to stand a realistic chance of advancing in the competition.

Pace bowler Karan provided just the start they required against their familiar rivals from the USA.

During the course of the Cricket World Cup League 2 competition, which was the initial phase of the qualifying process for this event, Nepal had bowled USA out for 35 in one fixture in Kathmandu.

They appeared headed for a similarly measly total when Karan took four for six to reduced USA to 18 for four within the opening Powerplay.

USA, who secured their place at this tournament when they topped the Qualifier Play-off in Namibia, did manage to mitigate the damage.

Shayan Jahangir posted his first one-day international half-century, then turned it into a maiden century to drag his side to 207, before they were bowled out in the 49th over.

It was scarcely a challenge for a Nepal batting line up that had impressed even in defeat against Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Bhim Sharki top scored with 77 not out as Nepal hauled in their target with six wickets in hand.

In the other match in the group, the Netherlands were dispatched by Zimbabwe after a remarkable blitz by Sikandar Raza.

The home team’s outstanding all-rounder hit eight sixes in a stunning 54-ball innings that brought him 102 not out.

It meant Zimbabwe completed a second successive win in the competition, as they claimed a six-wicket success with 55 balls remaining.