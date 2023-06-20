Muhammad Waseem backs UAE to bounce back against Oman after Sri Lanka loss

After one match of the Qualifier in Zimbabwe, UAE are already playing to maintain their World Cup hopes.

Their opening day thrashing by Sri Lanka in Bulawayo means they realistically need to win all three of their remaining games in the first round to progress.

The 175-run loss was the third heaviest the UAE have suffered in one-day international cricket. It says much about their recent inconsistency that the second worst happened as recently as March against Nepal.

The damage suffered to their net run-rate leaves them with little wiggle room if they are to make the Super Six phase.

If they are to revive their prospects they need to win on Wednesday against an Oman side with whom they are very well acquainted.

The Gulf neighbours have met seven times in ODI cricket. Each has won three times, while they also shared a tie in a bilateral series in Muscat.

While the UAE’s spirits were sapped by Wanindu Hasaranga and Co in their tournament opener, on the other side of Bulawayo city centre Oman were enjoying one of their finest days yet in cricket. Their five-wicket success over Ireland represented their first ODI win over a Test nation.

Despite the contrasting moods in the respective camps, Muhammad Waseem, the UAE captain, insists his side are capable of fighting back.

“I’m a little disappointed in the performance of my team, but I have faith and confidence in them,” Waseem said.

“We will take some positive points from [the Sri Lanka match] and hope we come back strongly.”

"We will take some positive points from [the Sri Lanka match] and hope we come back strongly."

The landslide loss to the Sri Lankans, who are the highest ranked side at the Qualifier, came about despite the fact the UAE won the toss.

After opting to bowl, they saw each of Sri Lanka’s top four batters all pass 50 as they racked up a massive 355-6 at Queen’s Sports Club.

Bulawayo Athletic Club, where they meet Oman, is generally regarded as being even more batter-friendly, but Waseem says he will stick to the same game plan.

“If we win the toss, we will bowl first because I am very confident in my bowlers,” he said. “Inshallah they can restrict Oman to a low total, and we can chase easily.”

Vriitya Aravind, the UAE wicketkeeper batter, endorsed his captain’s view that chasing had been the correct ploy against the Sri Lankans.

“If I had another chance I would still bowl first, to be honest,” Aravind said.

“In the first 10 overs the ball was still doing quite a bit. The Sri Lankan batters played well, but we did have a lot of play and misses.

Oman's Aaqib Ilyas' describes the emotions and feeling among the group at halfway stage and onto beating Ireland in the Qualifier in a remarkable run-chase!



🔗 https://t.co/bjcTTqwK4V to watch the Full Post-Match Press Conference! 🎥#OmanCricket… pic.twitter.com/EEHO6OGfnZ — Oman Cricket (@TheOmanCricket) June 20, 2023

“There were a lot of chances where the ball could have nicked the bat or hit the bails, but it was their day.”

The shock win over Ireland renewed Oman’s ambitions of making it all the way to the main event in India.

The two finalists at the Qualifier in Zimbabwe will take the final places in the 10-team World Cup, and Zeeshan Maqsood, Oman’s captain, says that is their aim.

“It's an honour [to beat Ireland],” said Maqsood, who was the player of the match against the Irish

“If we continue like this, some more results will be in our favour. It was a collective and combined performance, which we need to beat a good side. We came here to go there [to India] and play.”

Mohammed Nadeem, who struck the winning runs against Ireland, says Oman are not underestimating a UAE side against whom they have played so frequently.

“We have played against each other a lot down the years and know each other very well,” Nadeem said.

“UAE are a very strong team and are coming up well with some youngsters, also. We are looking forward to it. We need to have a good game also.

“We got a very good start, the start we need at a big tournament.”