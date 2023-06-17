Will Pakistan visit India for ODI World Cup 2023?

The ODI World Cup in India is less than four months away but there is still a lack of clarity over many crucial aspects, causing anxiety among cricket fans.

For starters, the schedule of the tournament has yet to be announced, which in itself is a significant matter. The schedules for previous two World Cups were announced over a year in advance, allowing fans to sort out travel plans. That's not going to happen this time.

Also, there is the bigger issue of Pakistan visiting India for the World Cup.

The South Asian neighbours had been locked in a standoff over scheduling of major games, with India first refusing to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup and then Pakistan also expressing their unwillingness to visit India for the showpiece event.

This week, a breakthrough of sorts was achieved when Pakistan were announced as co-hosts of the 50-over Asia Cup along with Sri Lanka in August-September, clearing the decks for the team in green's possible participation in the tournament in October-November.

A draft schedule of the tournament was recently sent by the Indian cricket board to the governing ICC (International Cricket Council), and then on to various cricket boards. It has yet to be approved.

India's Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 to secure victory against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Will Pakistan travel to India for the World Cup?

Pakistan board chief Najam Sethi said he is yet to receive approval from the government for the tournament.

The veteran administrator said the decision will be made by the government after consultation with other federal authorities.

“We have written to the ICC that we can’t give approval or disapproval to this schedule,” Sethi said in Lahore.

“It’s our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it’s their government that decides when they go to play.

“When the time comes, first, the government will decide whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will play. Our decision will rest on these two important conditions.”

However, there are strong indications that Pakistan will travel to India for the World Cup.

Will India v Pakistan take place in Ahmedabad?

According to reports, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host the blockbuster match between the neighbours. The 132,000-capacity venue would most likely attract a world record crowd for the game, if approved.

There were reports of Pakistan being unwilling to play in Ahmedabad – the biggest city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

However, now there is belief that the game will take place at the venue.