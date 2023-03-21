After Nepal drama, what does World Cup Qualifier play-off mean for UAE cricket?

After the dramatic end to Cricket World Cup League 2, which saw them lose their final game to Nepal in front of a pulsating crowd in Kathmandu last week, UAE head to Namibia later this week.

There will be much at stake for the national team when they play at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-off in Windhoek.

The tournament is two steps away from the World Cup, which is due to be played in India later this year.

The top two sides in the play-off will advance to the global Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June. The top two sides in that 10-team event will make it to India.

The teams

The competition involves three other sides the UAE know very well – Namibia, United States and Papua New Guinea.

Between them, they finished in the four lowest places in League 2, which condemned them to face each other again in the play-off.

They are joined there by the next two highest-ranked sides in the ICC’s competition structure, Canada and Jersey.

While Jersey are new to this level of competition in 50-over cricket (although they have played global qualifiers in the T20 format), Canada know well the cut and thrust of play-off events in Namibia.

Back in 2018, they beat UAE in a portentous World Cricket League tournament in Windhoek – only to miss out on the chance to advance to a global Qualifier in Zimbabwe after an extraordinary final-ball loss to Nepal.

What is one-day international status?

ODI status ensures sides of participation in League 2. Playing in that competition over the past three-and-a-half years guaranteed UAE 36 matches, outside of any extra bilateral ODI series they were able to organise.

That is a guarantee of quality matches, in competition, which was not assured until that point.

League 2 looks likely to be altered during the next four-year cycle, with Netherlands set to drop into it from the ODI Super League, which involves cricket’s leading Test nations. It remains the competition leading Associate nations want to be part of.

ODI status also carries with it significant extra funding from cricket’s ruling body. UAE’s qualification for the 2015 World Cup, which led to them becoming a full-ODI side, allowed Emirates Cricket Board to start offering professional contracts to players for the first time.

UAE's Vriitya Aravind plays a shot during a Cricket World Cup League 2 match against Nepal at the TU International Cricket Stadium in Kathmandu on Thursday, March 16, 2023. All images Subas Humagain for The National

How can UAE retain it?

Namibia and United States are assured of ODI status, no matter where they finish in the play-off, having finished fourth and fifth respectively in League 2.

UAE and PNG have their status on the line in Windhoek. The two highest placed sides out of them, Canada and Jersey, will get ODI rights for the next cycle of events.

Fixtures

Sunday, March 26 – Namibia v United States

Monday, March 27 – UAE v PNG, Jersey v Canada

Wednesday, March 29 – Canada v United States, PNG v Namibia

Thursday, March 30 – Namibia v Jersey, United States v UAE

Saturday, April 1 – UAE v Canada, PNG v Jersey

Sunday, April 2 – PNG v United States, Namibia v UAE

Tuesday, April 4 – Canada v Namibia, USA v Jersey

Wednesday, April 5 – Jersey v UAE, Canada v PNG