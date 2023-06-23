UAE’s Cricket World Cup qualifying dream dies with defeat to Scotland in Zimbabwe

The UAE’s hopes of playing at the Cricket World Cup are over after defeat to Scotland in Zimbabwe ended their chances of qualifying.

Successive losses in their opening two games at the Qualifier in Bulawayo against Sri Lanka and Oman meant they needed to beat Scotland to stand a chance of advancing.

They were beaten by 111 runs at Bulawayo Athletic Club. With just one game left for them to play in the opening round, against Ireland on Tuesday, they cannot progress past Sri Lanka, Oman or Scotland, who each have two wins already.

Despite the morale-sapping start they had made to the competition, the UAE’s spirits were lifted when they reduced Scotland to 25 for three after winning the toss.

Junaid Siddique and Ali Naseer excelled with the new ball and ended with five wickets apiece, but Scotland dominated the latter phase of the innings.

Zahoor Khan of the UAE celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Tomas Mackintosh of Scotland. Photo: ICC

Scotland captain Richie Berrington made an assured century. He was ably supported in the slog overs by Mark Watt, who made 44 not out to help hoist the Scots to 282 for eight.

UAE were never in the run chase. Muhammed Waseem, their captain, was their top scorer with 36, but the side collapsed limply for the third game in a row.

Safyaan Sharif took four wickets, and Chris Sole three, as UAE were shot out for 171 with nearly 15 overs still to bat.

The UAE will play their final match against Ireland on Tuesday.