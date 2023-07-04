Scotland's 151kph quick Chris Sole stuns Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifier

Scotland fast bowler Chris Sole bowled a blistering opening spell to seal a stunning 31-run victory over Zimbabwe that set up a winner-takes-all clash with the Netherlands for a place at the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Read more Woeful West Indies fail to reach World Cup for first time after defeat against Scotland

Sole cranked up the speed to 151kph (93.8mph) in a superb opening burst as he reduced Zimbabwe to 29-3 chasing 235. He finished with 3-33 as the hosts were bowled out for 203.

Sri Lanka became the first of the top two teams in the Super Six table to have qualified for the October-November World Cup in India when they beat Zimbabwe on Sunday.

The hosts could have clinched the second spot with victory over Scotland in Bulawayo, but it was not to be after Sole ripped through their top order.

"Our boys have been fantastic. Credit to the way the lads played today," said Scotland captain Richie Berrington.

"The way we came out and showed faith in the second innings and get those early wickets was fantastic."

If Scotland do get to the World Cup, Chris Sole - who retired from international cricket a few years ago but is now bowling 150kmph - will give them a pace threat of the sort they’ve never had before. Surely also of interest to some franchise leagues on this evidence — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) July 4, 2023

Berrington added: "It's a quick turnaround to the game against the Netherlands. We'll take a lot of confidence but it's going to be a tough game."

"It's a very difficult pill to swallow," Berrington's Zimbabwe counterpart Craig Ervine said.

"I thought we did well to restrict them to 230. Unfortunately that first initial spell from Sole really put us on the back foot and just made it hard for us to recover from that position."

Michael Leask top scored with a 34-ball 48 as Scotland racked up 234-8.

Coming in at number eight, he combined with Mark Watt (21 not out) for a crucial eighth-wicket partnership of 46 after the Scots had been left reeling at 170-7.

Sean Williams grabbed 3-41 off his 10 overs, but failed to shine with the bat as Zimbabwe were quickly reduced to 37-4.

Wessly Madhevere hit 40 and Sikandar Raza 34 as Zimbabwe fought back.

Ryan Burl gave the host nation most hope, however, hitting 83 off 84 balls. But Burl fell to the off-break of Leask, who also had a smart catch off his own bowling to dismiss Richard Ngarava.

Victory saw Scotland move level with Zimbabwe on six points with one match still to play against the Netherlands. With the Dutch also on four points, that match will decide who joins Sri Lanka in the main draw for the World Cup. Zimbabwe missed out on a place in India due to their inferior net run-rate to the Dutch and Scots.