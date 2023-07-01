New Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou attends Lord's Test - in pictures

Tottenham Hotspur's new manager Ange Postecoglou took time out of his preparation ahead of the Premier League season to attend the third's play of the Lord's Ashes Test.

The Australian spent Friday at the iconic venue before his work with Premier League club officially begins.

The former Australia manager saw his national team take control of the second Test, racing to a 221-run lead in the second innings with eight wickets in hand.

Australia look set to take a 2-0 lead in the series and Postecoglou was glad to have witnessed a good day of cricket.

"First day at Lord's. Have been to the 'G' (Melbourne Cricket Ground) plenty of times but first time here. It's brilliant. Great venue, and more importantly, great day for the Aussies," Postecoglou told Cricket Australia's website.

Postecoglou will have his work cut out when the new term begins after a hectic transfer season.

England midfielder James Maddison became Tottenham's fourth signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli, while winger Dejan Kulusevski and fullback Pedro Porro turned their loan moves into permanent stays from Juventus and Sporting Lisbon respectively.

However, it remains to be seen whether Harry Kane, who is entering the last year of his contract, will stay around much longer.

Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with the England captain, German daily Bild reported Wednesday, but an initial €70m bid was rejected by Tottenham.