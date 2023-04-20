Mickey Arthur targets World Cup glory and No 1 rankings after agreeing Pakistan return

Mickey Arthur has been appointed Pakistan team director and has targeted winning this year's 50-over World Cup in India.

Ex-South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka coach Arthur was in charge of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 when they won the 2017 Champions Trophy and became the world's top-ranked T20 team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had been pursuing Arthur for months and have finally agreed a deal that will see him conduct the role remotely from the UK during the English summer as he continues as head coach of English county side Derbyshire.

He will oversee strategy and player identification from a distance before linking up in person as part of the coaching staff for this autumn’s World Cup and subsequent series against Australia and the West Indies.

“They say Pakistan stays in your blood, it definitely does,” said Johannesburg-born Arthur. “I am emotionally attached to this team and this country.

“I am privileged to come back and hopefully win the World Cup and be number one in all forms of the game because we have certainly got the talent and the players to do that.”

Speaking at a press conference in Rawalpindi, Arthur suggested that scepticism over the viability of his role was unfounded and his existing relationships within the Pakistan set-up would him to deliver on some bold ambitions.

Pakistan bowler Ihsanullah celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran in the third match of their T20 series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 27, 2023. All pictures Chris Whiteoak / The National

“First of all there’s no such thing as an online coach. I have a very emotional attachment to this cricket team and to this country,” he said.

“You build relationships with players and over the last five years I’ve watched virtually every game Pakistan has played on TV. I know these players backwards.

“I know what they need and what they require to be successful. I’ve got incredible support staff, they are trustworthy, very honourable and very good cricket coaches. Under my guidance these players are going to get the best coaching available.

“I’m giving them a very clear path and direction. The talent in that dressing room is second to none.”

Arthur left his role as Pakistan coach in 2019 under a cloud following an underwhelming World Cup in England that saw them narrowly fail to qualify for the semi-finals and included a heavy defeat against arch-rivals India.

“I am extremely disappointed and hurt,” the South African said shortly after the PCB announced his departure. “I did my wholehearted effort to lift Pakistan cricket.”

Pakistan are currently are currently playing a limited-overs series with New Zealand and are coached by former Black Caps all-rounder Grant Bradburn.