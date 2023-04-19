Ihsanullah and Mohammad Haris await chance as Pakistan target T20 series turnaround

Pakistan have a few issues to iron out as they look to get back on track in the T20 series against New Zealand.

Babar Azam's team seemed to be cruising after comprehensive wins in the first two T20s of the five-match series against a depleted New Zealand team missing most of their first-choice XI due to the ongoing Indian Premier League.

However, in the third T20 in Lahore on Monday, the Black Caps turned the tables by eking out a four-run win to keep the series alive.

There, Iftikhar Ahmed hit a breathtaking 60 off just 24 balls at No 8 to take Pakistan to within 15 runs of victory with six balls in hand. In the last over, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham used all his experience to get Ahmed out despite being hit for a six and a four to seal victory.

That the home team even came close to New Zealand's total was a minor miracle as they slumped to 88-7 before Ahmed's heroics.

Captain Azam blamed his batsmen for the defeat.

"We didn't bat well enough," said Pakistan skipper Azam. "We kept losing wickets at crucial stages, because of which the pressure kept building throughout the run chase, but our bowling has been superb this series."

The hosts will be tempted to bring in young batsman Mohammad Haris who enjoyed a sensational T20 World Cup in Australia last year and also performed well in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League. He could come in place of Saim Ayub, another batsman who impressed in the PSL.

On the bowling front, the absence of express quick Ihsanullah from the starting XI has perplexed many, including former chairman Ramiz Raja.

The right-arm fast bowler was the find of PSL 2023 and was also the top wicket-taker in the recent T20 series against Afghanistan. His extreme pace and accuracy could give Pakistan's lethal attack even more teeth.

Ahead of the fourth T20 in Rawalpindi on Thursday, Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said their tense win would give the team confidence for the last two matches.

"It was obviously a hell of a game of cricket and awesome for the boys to get across the line," Mitchell said.

"It gives the guys a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the series and you never know what will happen over the next few games."