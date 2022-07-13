Moeen Ali insists there is no need for England panic after tough start to Jos Buttler era

Moeen Ali has called for patience and given his backing to Jos Buttler after a tough start to the new England captain's reign.

Buttler replaced the retiring Eoin Morgan last month but has seen England win just one of his first four matches in charge against India.

First, the tourists secured a 2-1 T20 series win over England and then they handed out a 10-wicket thrashing in the first one-day international at The Oval on Tuesday.

The second ODI takes place at Lord's on Thursday that takes place three years after England won the 2019 World Cup under the guidance of Morgan.

But with Buttler new to his role and head coach Matthew Mott also a recent appointment, Moeen insists the new era needs to be given time to kick into gear.

“Jos is a brilliant leader. He has done it over the years when Eoin hasn’t played but it is going to take a couple of games in all the formats,” said the all-rounder.

“As a new captain no matter how cool you are you want to get off to a winning start but he knows there is a long way to go and the team will be fine.

“There is no need to panic or change. It definitely takes time to bed in and it will take a few defeats, which is fine. We have been dominating for the last few years in a nice way and playing well. We’ve had a lot of success but sometimes I feel we don’t want to peak too early.

“We want to win now but you don’t want to win all games. Sometimes you learn more from losing games. We have lost a few games at the moment but that is good for us going forward and closer to a World Cup we will start winning.”