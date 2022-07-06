Jos Buttler: I want England to be positive, really aggressive and not afraid of failure

New England white-ball captain Jos Buttler insists there is “not much needs changing” with the current set-up as he looks to carry on the attacking mentality that started under predecessor Eoin Morgan.

Buttler, 31, took over from Morgan last week after the 50-over World Cup-winning captain decided to retire from international cricket.

His first series in charge sees Buttler lead the team against India in three Twenty20 internationals against India, starting at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday. The T20 World Cup takes place in Australia later this year.

“There's not much at the moment needs changing,” Buttler said. “I see the game in exactly the same way as Eoin.

“I want us to play in exactly the same fashion – to be really positive, really aggressive and not afraid of failure.

“There’s a really clear way we want to play our cricket and I think that will outlast me and everyone.

“It will be much of the same and, if anything, can we take that to new levels? That’s what we’ll always be challenging ourselves on. A big part of the team is not to set boundaries and not to have limitations.

“There’s big expectations on the group now that that’s where we believe we’re good enough to be. Absolutely we deserve that through all the hard work we’ve put in.

“Winning tournaments isn’t just as simple as that [but] it’s going into them with the expectation of being able to compete and get to semi-finals and finals, that’s where we’re at as a team.”

Gallery: England beat India in fifth Test

Expand Autoplay Joe Root celebrates reaching his century on Day 5 at Edgbaston as England defeated India by seven wickets in the fourth Test on Tuesday, July 7, 2022. Reuters

England claimed their fourth successive Test win earlier this week, making mincemeat of what should have been a lofty 378-run target, which was chased down with seven wickets to spare against India.

An adventurous approach akin to what the white-ball side have been doing has been embraced by Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum following a poor run of results over the preceding 12 months.

While he has been blown away by what he has witnessed, Buttler, discarded following a poor Ashes series last winter, reiterated that his priority is not on a Test recall.

“It’s not a question that needs to be answered at the minute for me,” added Buttler, who is without Stokes and the in-form Jonny Bairstow for the T20 series because of their Test commitments.

“I’m very focused on this and there’s not many spaces available in that team, is there?

“They’re playing brilliantly well and it’s great to watch. Being made captain of this team in T20s and ODIs needs full focus and a lot of energy. That’s where all my focus is at the minute.”