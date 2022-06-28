Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket

Eoin Morgan has conformed that he is retiring from international cricket and stepping down as England's white-ball captain after seven-and-a-half-years.

Morgan helped revolutionise England's limited overs teams, spearheading a new attacking ideology after the team's dismal failure at the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

He led England to their first World Cup victory in 2019 as the team took over the No 1 ranking in both one-day and T20 internationals, enjoying victories against every major cricket nation along the way.

But he has been beset by form and fitness issues over the last 12 months and, despite an ambition to lead the side at the T20 World Cup this autumn, the 35-year-old has decided to walk away.

Jos Buttler is widely expected to step up from his position as deputy to lead the white-ball sides, although the England and Wales Cricket Board has made no mention of who Morgan’s replacement will be.

“After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” said Morgan, who intends to carry on at domestic level.

“To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn’t been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point.

Morgan tops England's all-time ODI run-scorer charts

1) Eoin Morgan: 7,701 runs from 248 matches. High score: 148. Strike rate 93.89.

“I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement.

“To what lies ahead for me, I will continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can. I’m really looking forward to playing and captaining London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year.”

Dublin-born Morgan began his international career with his native Ireland in 2006 but switched his allegiance to England in 2009 and went on to finish as his adopted country’s record one-day and T20 run-scorer, posting 7,701 and 2,458 in the respective formats.

Quote It will be wrong to think Eoin’s legacy was just winning the World Cup in 2019; it is far greater than that Rob Key

He is also the only England player to win both limited-overs World Cups, having helped Paul Collingwood’s side triumph in the T20 version in 2010 in the Caribbean.

Rob Key, managing director of England men’s cricket, said: “On behalf of the ECB and everyone involved in cricket, I’d like to thank Eoin Morgan for his outstanding contribution to the game.

“It will be wrong to think Eoin’s legacy was just winning the World Cup in 2019; it is far greater than that.

“As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game has been played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come.

“He is, without question, the best leader I have seen. I wish him well in the next chapter of his career.”

Morgan also leads England's all-time T20 list