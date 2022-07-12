Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma help India thrash England in opening ODI

Jasprit Bumrah took 6-19 and Rohit Sharma cracked an unbeaten 76 as India thrashed England by 10 wickets in the first one-day international at The Oval on Tuesday.

Fast-bowler Bumrah's figures were the best of his career and helped skittle out Jos Buttler's side for just 110.

India captain Rohit, who won a good toss, then cracked 76 off 58 balls before Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) cut Brydon Carse for four as the tourists finished on 114-0 with more than 31 overs to spare.

Victory gave 2023 World Cup hosts India a 1-0 lead in a three-match series that continues on the other side of London's River Thames at Lord's on Thursday.

“I thought we were undone by some fantastic bowling,” said Buttler. “Three of the top four are in the best form of their life, having played some fantastic Test cricket, and they are getting out on the wicket. Credit to India.”

Bumrah produced an opening burst of 4-9 in five overs against an England side featuring arguably their strongest batting line-up at this level since their 2019 World Cup final triumph.

England avoided the embarrassment of being dismissed for less than their record low completed ODI score of 86 all out against Australia at Old Trafford in 2001.

But an innings featuring four ducks in the top six – Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone were all out for a duck – saw England bowled out with nearly half of their 50 overs remaining.

Bumrah returned to clean-up Carse and David Willey to surpass his only other five-wicket haul of his 71-match ODI career, when he took 5-27 against Sri Lanka at Pallekelle five years ago.

Mohammed Shami, Bumrah's new-ball partner, took 3-31 in seven overs as he became the fastest Indian and joint-third fastest to 150 ODI wickets in matches played in his 80th appearance.

England's innings boasted just four double-figure contributions, with captain Buttler top-scoring with 30 and Willey managing 21.

The home side were bowled out in 25.2 overs for their lowest total against India in 50-over cricket. Their previous lowest – 125 – came at Jaipur in 2006.