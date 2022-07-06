Jos Buttler leads England in training as they prepare for India T20 - in pictures

Jos Buttler joined the rest of the England squad in a final nets session Wednesday on the eve of his first outing as his country's new permanent white-ball captain.

Buttler inherits the armband from Eoin Morgan, who stepped down as England's limited-overs captain last week following seven-and-a-half years of unprecedented success in the role.

The 31-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has been Morgan's deputy since 2015, filling in for Morgan on 14 occasions, including the side’s previous ODI against the Netherlands in Amstelveen after Morgan sat out with a groin injury.

Buttler's first assignment is a three-match T20 series against India, starting with Thursday's match in Southampton. The action then moves to Edgbaston on Saturday followed by the final match at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

Buttler, who has played 151 one-day internationals and 88 Twenty20s for England, will hope to kick off his captaincy reign on a winning note as England continue their build-up to the T20 World Cup being held in Australia later this year.

On Tuesday, England beat India by seven wickets at Edgbaston to draw the Test series 2-2.

