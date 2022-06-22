Jason Roy and Jos Buttler blast England to ODI series clean-sweep over Netherlands

Ruthless Jason Roy and Jos Buttler blasted England to a eight-wicket victory over the Netherlands and a 3-0 one-day series clean-sweep on Wednesday.

Opener Roy secured his tenth ODI century with an unbeaten 101 while captain for the day Buttler finished 86 not out as England sealed victory with 119 balls remaining at the VRA Ground in Amstelveen.

The Netherlands' total of 244, which included 64 off 72 balls from captain Scott Edwards, never looked enough against world-champion opposition and on what has been a run-scoring paradise outside Amsterdam given the fast outfield and short boundaries.

David Willey was the pick of England's bowlers taking 4-36 while debutant David Payne took his first ODI wicket, finishing with 1-38 off his nine overs

The only blip in the reply saw Phil Salt (49) and Dawid Malan both lose their wickets in the space of three balls but then Buttler, who was captain due to Eoin Morgan's groin injury, and Roy took control.

England had won the opening game by 232 runs after Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Buttler all scored centuries as Morgan's team racked-up a world-record 498-4 off their 50 overs. The second game was clinched by a more sedate six wickets, with Roy top-scoring for England with 73.

“Very chuffed to finish on a high and send our fans home with a smile on their faces,” said Roy, who won Player of the Match for his 86-ball innings that included 15 fours.

“We've always prided ourselves on our standards. It has been a good benchmark but we have big tests to come in the summer now so we have to go home and work hard.

“Players like Phil Salt and David Payne have come in and played like they have played 50 games. Joined in with everything in the dressing room and played some exciting cricket. The future is bright.

“The fans have been unbelievable. I'm sure they have enjoyed themselves here. It is a great place to come and we should make a habit of it.”

Max O’Dowd (50) and Bas de Leede (56) also weighed in with half-centuries for the Dutch who were again outclassed by their in-form opponents.

“We took some good learning from the series, the boys will be better for it and we'll come back harder in our next series,” said Edwards. “I thought today was a harder wicket and they made it look pretty easy it is what it is.

“We were looking at 280, with the wicket starting to slow down and spin. But those wickets at the end, credit to England they bowled really well.”