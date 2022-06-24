UAE qualify for Asia Cup after heartbreak for Nepal in Kuala Lumpur

The UAE will play against the stars of India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Bangladesh later this year after qualifying for the Asia Cup.

They have also extended their unbeaten streak to 19 matches.

However, they needed a large slice of luck to advance past Nepal in the semi-final of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

In an uncharacteristically nervy display with the bat, the national team were bowled out for 81 in their last-four clash at the Kinrara Oval.

The tournament favourites were stunned by the seam bowling of Ashmina Karmacharya, who took 5-10 to undermine UAE’s batting effort.

Nepal’s players were visibly thrilled as they strode from the field between innings, but their joy soon turned to disappointment.

Between innings, the ground was hit by a torrential rain shower. Although the weather did clear, it was not soon enough for a return to play.

The subsequent abandonment meant the UAE progressed to Saturday’s final – as well as the Asia Cup – on account of finishing top of their group in pool play.

It is the second time in recent years the weather in Kuala Lumpur has conspired against a side from Nepal when facing one from UAE.

Back in 2019, the UAE beat Nepal to a place at the Under 19 World Cup after a one-run win on Duckworth-Lewis after a rain affected game in Malaysia’s capital.

The abandonment also extended UAE’s undefeated run to 19 matches. If they win the final, they will match England’s world record for the longest run in women’s T20 internationals without a loss.