Indhuja Nandakumar downs Malaysia as UAE extend unbeaten run to 17 games

The UAE maintained their remarkable unbeaten streak in T20 internationals, but they were briefly given a scare by Malaysia in the ACC T20 Women’s Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

The national team have now won the past 16 completed matches in a row, with the abandoned game against Oman with which they started the current tournament taking their undefeated run to 17. England hold the record of 20 in the format.

For much of the run UAE have been on, they have crushed their opponents with hardly breaking sweat.

That was not exactly the case this time around, as Malaysia seemed on course to challenge them in their pool match in the Asia Cup qualifying event.

UAE did start in typically dominant fashion. Theertha Satish batted through the innings and ended unbeaten on 52.

Kavisha Kumari added impetus at the other end, making 45 not out in 33 balls to take the national team up to 134-1 from their 20 overs.

Theertha Satish was in fine form for the UAE. Photo: Malaysia Cricket Association

After an early direct hit run out from Samaira Dharnidharka, it appeared UAE were going to steamroll their hosts in the run chase.

However, a defiant stand from Elsa Hunter and Mas Elysa – who each made 34 – had the home side on course for victory.

Indhuja Nandakumar extinguished any hopes Malaysia had of an upset, though, with a sparkling spell of seam bowling.

The 16-year-old bowler, who was part of the UAE’s age-group side who qualified for the Under 19 World Cup recently, took 4-10 to turn the game in the national team’s favour.

The hosts finally fell 33 runs short, as they made 101-8 from their 20 overs.