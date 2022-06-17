UAE's Asia Cup qualifying bid held up by rain in Malaysia

The UAE’s bid to qualify for the Asia Cup has been complicated after their opening match at the ACC Women's T20 Championship in Malaysia was rained off.

The two sides who reach the final of the 10-team event in Kuala Lumpur will advance to the main event in Bangladesh later this year.

The national team have been on a sparkling run of form in the lead up to the event, having won 14 matches in succession.

However, the weather managed to halt their progress, after their opening match against Oman was abandoned.

The UAE had made a bright start to their Group A campaign, as they restricted their Gulf neighbours to 26-3 in the 8.4 overs that were bowled before the deluge arrived.

There was enough time for Samaira Dharnidharka, the 15-year-old seam-bowler, to send down her full quota of overs with the new ball.

The schoolgirl, who was a key figure in the Under 19 side qualifying for the first Women’s T20 World Cup last week, picked up 1-8 from her four overs.

The UAE's opening match at the ACC Women's T20 Championship against Oman in Malaysia was rained off. Photo: Malaysia Cricket

Fellow 15-year-old Vaishnave Mahesh affected a run out, and Esha Oza picked up a wicket with her off-spin before events were brought to a premature end.

The abandonment meant the two sides shared a point apiece – and thus fell behind hosts Malaysia in the pool.

The home team had played the morning fixture against Singapore, and the game was unaffected by the weather.

Malaysia impressed in beating Singapore by 117 runs. Winifred Duraisingam, their captain who excelled in the FairBreak Invitational tournament in Dubai last month, struck a 50, as did Mas Elysa.

The UAE will play their second match of the competition on Saturday when they face Singapore.