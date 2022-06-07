Winner-takes-all tie with Thailand awaits UAE after fourth win in U19 World Cup Qualifier

The UAE face what will likely be a winner-takes-all decider against Thailand on Thursday for the right to play at the first U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The national age-group side maintained their 100 per cent record in the qualifying tournament in Malaysia after thrashing Qatar on Tuesday morning.

Left-arm spinner Archara Supriya took five wickets for two runs in a four-over burst which included three maidens, as Qatar were restricted to 49 for eight from their 20 overs.

The UAE made light work of the chase. Captain Theertha Satish hit the winning runs, finishing on 34 not out.

Her unbroken partnership of 52 with Samaira Dharnidharka for the first wicket meant UAE won by 10 wickets, with more than 14 overs to spare.

The six-team event in Malaysia carries with it a place in the first U19 Women's T20 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa from January 2023, having been postponed from 2021 due to Covid.

It will act as a curtain-raiser for the senior Women's T20 World Cup, which will also be hosted by South Africa in February 2023.

UAE hope to qualify for both, and will have home advantage when the qualifying event for the senior competition is staged in the Emirates in September.

For the U19 event, only Thailand can deprive them a place. The Thai side have been similarly dominant to the UAE in the competition so far, in winning their first three matches in comprehensive fashion.

They face Nepal in their fourth group fixture on Tuesday, ahead of the potential decider against UAE on Thursday.