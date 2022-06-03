Theertha Satish misses ton but still leads UAE U19 to huge win in T20 World Cup qualifying

Theertha Satish fell just short of a century but still led UAE to a crushing win in the opening match of the Under 19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

The Dubai-based wicketkeeper was out for 94 off the first ball of the final over against Bhutan.

The UAE captain had put on 185 for the first wicket with Lavanya Kenny, who ended the innings unbeaten on 67 as UAE racked up 202 for one.

Theertha’s dominance over her age-group peers probably came as no surprise, given the company she has been keeping of late.

The left-hander impressed in the company of some of the world’s leading players when she played in the FairBreak Invitational in Dubai last month.

Reverting to age-group competition, she excelled again. She hit 15 fours in her 64-ball stay.

The first U19 Women's T20 World Cup will take place in South Africa from January 2023, having been postponed from 2021 due to Covid.

It will act as a curtain-raiser for the senior Women's T20 World Cup, which will also be hosted by South Africa in February 2023. UAE hope to qualify for both.

The winners of the six-team U19 qualifier in Malaysia will advance to South Africa.

The UAE, who have included many of the mainstays of their senior women’s side, made the strongest possible start as they thrashed Bhutan by 160 runs.

In reply to UAE’s daunting total, Bhutan were limited to just 42 for seven from their 20 overs. None of their batters reached double figures, while none of the nine UAE bowlers used conceded double figures, either.