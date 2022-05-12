UAE batter Theertha Satish continues to live her dream at FairBreak Invitational

Theertha Satish followed her UAE colleague Kavisha Kumari into the semi-finals of the FairBreak Invitational, even though her Falcons side suffered defeat on Wednesday.

The Falcons fell to a 30-run loss to a Sana Mir-inspired South Coast Sapphires at the Dubai International Stadium.

They did, though, secure a bonus point which clinched their place in the last four, even with one match of the group phase still to play.

Among the array of stars from the international women’s game at the new T20 event, the UAE contingent have each managed to catch the eye.

Esha Oza and Chaya Mughal have each impressed with the ball, while Kumari has formed a solid opening partnership for the Barmy Army, who were the first side to progress to the knockout phase.

Theertha was not out on 24 at the end against the Sapphires, which was her best return of the competition to date.

“At the start, before I middled the first ball [of the first game], it was nerve-racking,” the 18-year-old batter said.

“After I’d middled that first ball I was thinking, ‘This is just a game of cricket, I am facing the ball, not the bowler or the players around the field’.

“You have to feel like even you are one of those players who can win a match at any given time.

“When I am nervous, I tell my coach I will look to take singles, but he says, ‘Why think like that, just step out there and hit.’ That is what went through my mind at that time.”

As another boost for the game in the UAE, two more national team youngsters have been added to the Falcons squad.

Seam bowler Samaira Dharnidharka and leg-spinner Vaishnave Mahesh, both of whom are just 15, were listed as reserves against the Sapphires.

Theertha insists the tournament has had plenty of benefits for her and her colleagues.

“When an associate nation player is batting with a Test-playing nation player, you get the chance to ask so many questions,” Theertha said.

“If you make a mistake, there are so many people there to help you. It is the learning that counts.

“Of course, when I am out there fielding, I am always looking at what Suzie [Bates, the Falcons captain] is doing so I can take it back to when I am playing for UAE. Hopefully we can use that in our games.”

FairBreak Invitational welcomes a thrilling new world of cricket to Dubai